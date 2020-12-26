Tom Hanks, Dick Thomas Johnson, Wikimedia Commons

Tom Hanks’ Full Name

What is Tom Hanks’ full name?

Tom Hanks’ full name is Thomas Jeffrey Hanks. Like many men with the name Thomas he prefers to go by ‘Tom’ professionally and socially. He has used the stage name ‘Tom Hanks’ for the entirety of his career. He is one of the biggest names in the industry.

Tom Hanks’ Age

What is Tom Hanks’ age?

Tom Hanks was born on the 9th of July, 1956; he is currently 63 years of age. He was born in Concord, California. Tom Hanks has been acting since his 20s and has long been regarded as a leading man. He’s a conventionally attractive man, although he’s never had an action hero physique.

Tom Hanks’ Family

Who is Tom Hanks’ family?

Tom Hanks’ mother was Janet Marylyn (nee Frafer, 1932-2016) a hospital worker and his father was Amos Mefford Hanks a cook (1924-1992). Hanks also has three siblings, Sandra, a writer, Larry, an entomology professor and Jim, an actor. His parents got divorced in 1960 and the family split up, Hanks stayed with his father, Sandra and Larry whilst Jim lived with their mother. Hanks’ family moved regularly when he was a child; he’d lived in 10 homes by the age of 10.

Tom Hanks’ education

Where did Tom Hanks go to school?

Hanks attended Skyline High School in Oakland California. During his time there he took part in a number of school plays, including a rendition of South Pacific. He then went on to study theatre at Chabot College in Hayward, California before transferring to California State University, Sacramento after a couple of years. During his time at college he spent a lot of time attending the theatre, watching plays. Whilst he was studying theatre he took and internship at the Great Lakes Theatre Festival in Cleveland, Ohio. The internship became a three year long undertaking and Hanks eventually dropped out of college. Hanks won an award for best actor during this time for his role in the play Proteus.

Tom Hanks’ Residence

Where does Tom Hanks live?

Tom Hanks lives in a classically built home that was constructed in 1988. He purchased the home just as his career was taking off. The home is located in Malibu. Hanks also owns a Malibu mansion built in 1929. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms; the home also features a restaurant style cooking area, tall ceilings and spacious living spaces.

Tom Hanks’ height and weight

What is Tom Hanks’ height and weight?

Tom Hanks is about six feet tall, or around 182 cm and usually weighs about 82kg’s although his weight fluctuates depending on his roles. Hanks has dropped quite a lot of weight for certain roles in the past, such as for his role in Castaway which required him to start preparing well ahead of filming.

Tom Hanks’ nationality

What nationality is Tom Hanks?

Tom Hanks was born in the United States and is an American citizen, he currently lives around Los Angeles, California and has since his career to off. He moved to California as a teenager and lived there until his college years. Hanks mother was of Portuguese ancestry whilst his father has English ancestry.

Tom Hanks’ religion

What religion does Tom Hanks follow?

Despite his starring role in the Da Vinci Code (which was poorly received by some Christian groups), Tom Hanks is religious and he believes in God. Tom Hanks family is a mixture of religious backgrounds and beliefs, and growing up he came into contact with Catholicism, Mormonism and the Church of Nazarene. His wife is Greek Orthodox. Hanks and his wife regularly attend Church although it is not confirmed which denomination Tom Hanks believes in.

Tom Hanks’ fame

What is Tom Hanks famous for?

Tom Hanks is most famous for being a American actor and a filmmaker. He is known for both his comedic and dramatic movie roles and is famous for appearing in films such as Splash, Sleepless in Seattle, Forrest Gump, You’ve Got Mail, Cast Away, Saving Mr Banks and more. He is one of the most influential and recognizable film stars globally and is often called an American film star icon.

Tom Hanks’ early career

How did Tom Hanks’ career start?

Tom Hanks career first began when he moved to New York and took a role in the low-budget film, He Knows You’re Alone, he also got a starring role in the television film, Mazes and Monsters. He then got the leading role in Bosom Buddies, a television show that did not rate well but got praise from critics. Hanks made guest appearances in Happy Days before got a role in the romantic comedy Splash, which did surprisingly well at the box office. Another movie that Hanks starred in 1984, Bachelor Party, also performed well. Hanks got more role in the 80s, starring in Nothing in Common and The Money Pit, dramatic roles which helped to show his range.

Tom Hanks’ breakthrough role

What was Tom Hanks’ breakthrough role?

After some moderately successful film roles, Hanks managed to land a role in the comedy Big, which established Hanks as a bankable star. The role earned Hanks his first nomination for the Academy Awards. The following film that Hanks appeared in underperformed but he managed to right the ship with a role in A League of Their Own before appearing in Sleepless in Seattle. Hanks success grew from there with roles in films like Philadelphia and Forrest Gump – perhaps one of his best known roles. Hanks went on to appear in Apollo 13 before voice acting in Toy Story, a role he has reprised a number of times. Hanks went on to make his directing debut with That Thing You Do! And helped produce From the Earth to the Moon. In 1998, Hanks appearing in Steven Spielberg’s film, Saving Private Ryan. He also made appearances in You’ve Got Mail. In 1999 Hanks appeared in Cat Away. He also has a number of well-known roles in the noughties including Band of Brothers, Catch Me If You Can and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Tom Hanks’ continued film success

What has Tom Hanks done since his breakthrough role?

Since establishing himself as a bona fide film star in the 80’s and 90’s, Hanks has gone on to appear in films such as The Ladykillers, The Da Vinci Code and other films based on Dan Brown novels, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Electric City, Saving Mr Banks, Bridge of Spies and Sully. He has also been the executive producer in a number of film projects over the years.

Tom Hanks’ net worth

What is Tom Hanks’ net worth?

Tom Hanks is estimated to be worth around $400 million. He has a career that has spanned more than three decades so understandably has built up a considerable net worth in that time. The films that Hanks has appeared in have grossed more than $4.6 billion over his lifetime. Hanks is also not overly flashy with his spending and still lives in a home that he purchased for a moderate sum in the 90s.

Tom Hanks’ personal life

Who has Tom Hanks married?

Tom Hanks has been married twice. His first marriage was to American actress Samantha Lewes, the couple married in 1978. Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes got divorced in 1987. His second marriage was to Rita Wilson, whom he married in 1988. Tom Hanks met the actress, Rita Wilson on the set of Bosom Buddies and later reunited with her on the set of Volunteers in 1985.

Tom Hanks has been married to his current wife for more than 30 years, and was married to his first wife for nine years, so understandably he doesn’t have a long dating history. His dating history begins and ends with his two wives!

Does Tom Hanks have kids?

Tom Hanks and his first wife, Samantha Lewes have one son together, actor Colin Hanks, born 1977. They also have one daughter Elizabeth Hanks, born 1982. Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have two sons together, their eldest son, Chester Marlon ‘Chet’ Hanks has previously acted and released a rap song. Their youngest son, Truman Theodore was born in 1995; he lived with his family in Los Angeles, California.

Read more at Chillout Radio