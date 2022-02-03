Neco hints at new single “Luxury”

Neco (familiarized as !Neco Music), has made a name for himself as an established recording artist, musician and sneaker aficionado within the music world. The celebrated artist has made several media appearances opening up about his musical journey and sharing his love to combine Hip-Hop and shoes with fans. Without a doubt, Neco has been able to leverage his legendary collection with live streams––something that allows his fans to have a more interactive experience with the artist and help him solidify his brand.

Neco uses his time to make music and be involved in his craft, discover unique habits and sounds, and create a nuanced dynamic with his releases. Neco also unites with other artists, using his influence as a doorway to bridge the gap for other creatives passionate about starting a brand and merging that with their artistry to enable them to advance their careers.As a revered artist and personality, he uses his skill and experience to better the lives of his followers, always encouraging them to fight for what they believe in and stay true to themselves despite the unprecedented times. For example, Neco strives to ensure his music is as honest and genuine as possible by wearing his heart on his sleeve during the songwriting process to ensure he connects with his audience.

2022 seems only to be the start for the vetted talent––with an ambition to solidify his online presence and fortify a highly expected rollout this year; we can expect much more from him in the public space.