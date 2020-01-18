Palm Springs California USA. Source: BS

There are many reasons why you will find yourself traveling to Palm Springs in the US from music festivals, golf tournaments, conventions, film, and fine arts. Palm Springs is a simple drive from San Diego or Los Angeles.

Located in a desert outpost, Palm Springs is a hot vacation place where you can have fun, more so if you come from all winter season states. However, here are the fascinating reasons why you will admire this city.

About Palm Springs

This is an excellent place to enjoy life. It is characterized as a small city with plenty of amenities of an urban center. Palm Springs features sound entertainment systems, recreational opportunities, dining, and many more.

It boasts several parks, team courts, a public Olympic-size pool, and tennis courts. Also, The City has hiking trails, a horseback riding avenue, and bicycle routes. Never forget about museums and libraries.

Along the city central business district, there are tall palm trees that grow, giving you a spectacular view. By the way, that’s where many festivals and parades are staged.

Getting to Palm Spring

This city is flawlessly explored on foot. Along the city center, more so besides the canyon drive, has a sizeable number of good shops and restaurants to keep you busy during the trek. But to get farther, you’ll have to depend on other forms of transport.

The excellent news: Sunline Bus Agency runs 15 routes (with one commuter route) that link the city with other cities in the US

During the weekends, you can hail a taxi to and from the city. There are also ride-hailing services like Lyft and Uber, which makes transportation more convenient.

There are ten airlines in Palm Springs International Airport with 24 hours non-stop flights. The airport links Palm Springs with more than 20 destinations and more than five hundred cities globally.

Where to Stay In Palm Springs

Whether you’re planning a party-filled getaway or feeling to relax after a long hiking day in the mountainous trails, Palm Springs hotels cater to your needs.

The Ace hotel is a party destination in Palm Springs for your family. It is housed in a place that was a Motel 6. The hotel features all accouterments such as the retro macramé, fancy robes, and have decked-out walking stuff to use during your stay.

Never forget, the Hotel Paseo is a brand new hotel set up close to high-end shopping stretch is a beautiful place to relax after a tiresome day. A big thanks to the whimsical art, marble-lined lobby, and aerial installations within the hotel.

Furthermore, clear atmosphere of fun will prolong your stay at the Saguaro hotel with ever changing antiques, trove of art, and fantastic accessories and furniture.

Tourists Attraction Sites

There are many things to do in Palm Springs. A journey to this city is not complete without visiting the geographical beauty of the oasis. Be it a zoo, a natural reserve, or a national park.

The numerous museums in the city are perfect places for tourists to view the historic airplanes and contemporary art. Some active tourists can enjoy ice skating, swimming and baseball, and mountain hiking.

The air museum is popularly known for accommodating one of the country’s vast collections of Second World War aircraft. It is an original site for tourists to take photos. Apart from this, the museum is compact and can easily be explored in a short time.

Most of the collections in the museum are displayed on hangars. So, it is the best place for the tourists to pay a visit when they are looking for an outdoors escape.

The Wrap-Up

Yeah, that’s the news about this famous city in the United States. Do you want to be left behind when others enjoy their vacation in Palm Springs? Don’t think of that! Plan as early as now, book your air ticket and fly to Palm Springs.