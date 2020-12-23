Reese Witherspoon, Department of State, Wikimedia Commons

Reese Witherspoon’s Full Name

What is Reese Witherspoon’s full name?

Reese Witherspoon’s real name is actually Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, like many celebrities she chooses to use her middle name and last name during her professional performances. The name ‘Reese’ was actually her mother’s maiden name.

Reese Witherspoon’s Age

What is Reese Witherspoon’s age?

Reese Witherspoon was born on the 22nd of March, 1976 and she is currently 43 years of age. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana at Southern Baptist Hospital. Reese Witherspoon has been acting for many years and still looks very young!

Reese Witherspoon’s Family

Who is Reese Witherspoon’s family?

Reese Witherspoon is the daughter of Dr. John Draper Witherspoon, who was a student of Tulane University Medical school who was born in Georgia and served in the United States Army Reserve. He worked in a private practice as an otolaryngologist. Reese’s mother, Dr. Betty Witherspoon has a PH.D in Education and was a professor of nursing at Vanderbilt University. Reese Witherspoon’s parents split in 1996 but they remained legally married.

Reese Witherspoon’s education

Where did Reese Witherspoon go to school?

Reese Witherspoon was a good student who achieved high grades in school and read a lot of books. She was known for being a type-A personality. She went to middle school at Harding Academy and graduated from Harpeth Hall School, an all-girls school in Nashville. She went to Stanford University and majored in English Literature, but did not complete her studies.

Reese Witherspoon’s Residence

Where does Reese Witherspoon live?

Reese Witherspoon currently lives in a stunning home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, a gated estate where she shares a zip code with a number of other celebrities. Her home was purchased for $12.7 million and includes traditional styling with playful finishes. The home features a swimming pool and a chef’s kitchen and is decorated with a soft blue colour palette.

What is Reese Witherspoon’s height and weight?

Reese Witherspoon is known for being very petite. She is only around 5 feet 1 and a half inches tall or 156cm and weighs approximately 52kg’s. Reese Witherspoon is often much shorter than her co-stars.

Reese Witherspoon’s nationality

What nationality is Reese Witherspoon?

Reese Witherspoon was born in the United States and is an American citizen. She is of English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh and Dutch heritage. She has previously claimed to be descended from the Scottish-born John Witherspoon who signed the United States Declaration of Independence, the claim has not been confirmed however.

Reese Witherspoon’s religion

What religion does Reese Witherspoon follow?

Reese Witherspoon was raised in an Episopalian household and says that she is proud of her Southern upbringing. As an adult she says that she believes in the concept of heaven and that everyone’s spiritual journey is a solitary one. Whilst she hasn’t said much about whether she currently follows a particular organised faith, it’s safe to assume that she is still religious as an adult.

Reese Witherspoon’s fame

What is Reese Witherspoon famous for?

Reese Witherspoon is famous for being an American actress, producer and business entrepreneur. She has won a number of awards including an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. She is one of the highest paid actresses in the world and has been voted one of the 100 most influential people in the world on a number of occasions.

Reese Witherspoon’s early career

How did Reese Witherspoon’s career start?

Reese Witherspoon’s career started in 1991 when she attended an open casting call for The Man in the Moon. She was auditioning for a bit part but instead was cast in the lead role as Dani Trant, a 14 year old girl who falls in love with her 17 year old neighbor. She made her television debut later in that same year and made an appearance in 1992 on the television movie Desperate Choices: Tp Save my child. In 1993 she appeared in the CBS miniseries Return to Lonesome Dove and in A Far Off Place, she also has a small role in Jack the Bear which won her a Young Artist Award. In 1994 she appeared in the film S.F.W. By 1996 she had won roles in two major films including Fear, with Mark Wahlberg and Freeway with Kiefer Sutherland. She had three film roles in 1998 including Overnight Delivery, Pleasantville and Twilight.

Reese Witherspoon’s breakthrough role

What was Reese Witherspoon’s breakthrough role?

Witherspoon’s career started to take off in 1999 when she appeared in Best Laid Plans and Cruel Intentions. Cruel Intentions became a box office success and a cult classic film. She then appeared in Election which won her a Gold Globe nomination. Witherspoon went on to have roles in American Psycho and Little Nicky but said that she struggled for a time to get roles due to typecasting. The 2001 film Legally Blonde was a major turning point in her career however. She starred in Elle Woods in the film and won a second Golden Globe nomination and an MTV Comedic Performance for her role in the film.

Reese Witherspoon’s continued film success

What has Reese Witherspoon done since her breakthrough role?

In 2002 Reese Witherspoon starred in a Simpson episode and the comedy film, The Importance of Being Earnest. She also starred in the film Sweet Home Alabama, the film was commercially successful. In 2003 Reese Witherspoon appeared in the Legally Blonde sequel and in the following year appeared in Vanity Fair. In 2004 she appeared in Walk the Line which won her a number of accolades including a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA award and an Academy Award. She later appeared in Four Christmases, Water for Elephants, This Means More, Mud, The Good Lie and Hot Pursuit. More recently she has been involved in the television project Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere.

Reese Witherspoon’s net worth

What is Reese Witherspoon’s net worth?

Reese Witherspoon net worth is estimated to be approximately $150 million, making her one of the highest paid actresses in the entertainment industry. She makes her income from her film and television roles, endorsement of brands and her entrepreneurial pursuits which include her own production company and a clothing brand. Reese Witherspoon has endorsed Expressions Fragrances and Avon products in the past. She also makes a significant amount of money from socials media thanks to her 18.7 million followers. Her clothing company is called Draper James and was launched with a $7 million investment.

Reese Witherspoon’s personal life

Who has Reese Witherspoon married?

Reese Witherspoon was previously married to the actor Ryan Phillippe who she met on her 21st birthday in 1997. The couple got engaged in 1998 and married in South Carolina in 1999. The couple announced their separation in 2006. Reese Witherspoon later started dating talent agent Jim Toth whom she met through Creative Artists Agency. The couple announced their engagement in 2010 and got married in Ojai, California in 2011.

Does Reese Witherspoon have children?

Reese Witherspoon has two children with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, a daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillipe who was born in September 1999 and a son Deacon Reese Phillippe who was born in October 2003. She also has a son with Jim Toth, Tennessee, who was born in September 2012.

