There is something to be said about innovators like entrepreneur Studd Da Kidd and her brainchild record label: TAMA Industries. Giving artists in the modern era a degree of hope and an edge over the slew of competitors is no easy feat, especially in the age of digital consumption.

Lo and behold, Studd Da Kidd has managed to finagle her way into the spotlight through sheer perseverance and an intellect that is something to see for yourself. Her determination to break through and give her fellow artists a shot at becoming rounded and prepared for the modern creative gamut has already solidified her place in the history of music.

Behind TAMA Industries

The record label is more than a simple production machine, headquartered in the Century Building in San Antonio, Texas, the label offers a holistic experience for the artists that are signed on – boot camps, production, and sage advice await.

Modern music necessitates an outside-the-box and unorthodox approach to have any chance at making a discernible impact. As such, the office space that TAMA Industries also houses DRH Consulting and serves as the home base for the Exposure Explosive Festival. The weekly mix of entertainment, small business marketing, and interactive media serves as an all-around experience for those who are signed on and signifies the brand-building rhetoric that is awash in the music industry these days.

The opportunity to give burgeoning artists a platform and the necessary training to fully realize their creative potential is the name of the game at TAMA Industries, and it’s one that many are keeping a steady eye on as time goes by.

Studd Da Kidd’s Approach

A name you will no doubt be hearing more of in the future is Studd Da Kidd, not only for her unique approach and passionate embrace of new technology and media outlets but also in her commitment to innovative thinking.

Her combination approach of nurturing the talent she is presented with, as well as her unorthodox focus on brand building and holistic development in creative fields. Future labels will no doubt clone her approach as it represents the tectonic shift in the industry – one of small business ethics, creative risks, community development, and conceptual reinvention.

As the industry continues its everlasting change and metamorphosis, entrepreneur Studd Da Kidd’s approach and mindset will undoubtedly be replicated as TAMA Industries’ success will inevitably speak for itself.

Connect with Studd Da Kidd:

