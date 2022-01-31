Tyler Pauley Announces New Trap-Pop Album For 2022

Tyler Pauley has been causing a buzz in the music scene. In 2022, Tyler Pauley is vetted as a fast-rising musical artist seamlessly leaving his imprint in the modern music world.

Entering the new year, Tyler Pauley continues to push boundaries and defy the odds–he’s quickly made a name for himself through original pieces and vetted social media and Spotify presence, which has amassed thousands of followers and fans combined! His recent studio efforts see him probing untapped visionary prospects, mixing unique sounds while remaining true to his roots. He’s young, zealous, passionate and a significant influence on those in his circle. Talents like Tyler Pauley have an innate ability to connect to fans by consciously uniting themes of love, memories and dreamy lyrics (while staying uncompromisingly nuanced) that many find relatable in his music.

Tyler Pauley is gearing up to push some potential records for 2022. He’s dedicated to providing authentic and original content to his audience. His storytelling method takes listeners on a profound journey of reflection and confidence, and his poetry is intelligent.

Even though Pauley might seem like he came out of nowhere, the artist was not an overnight success. Pauley gives us the statement that “I have worked tirelessly day in and day out to get to the point of where I am today. Some people may think that all of this came to me overnight, but it’s been a long process of perfecting my craft. I like to think of myself as a perfectionist. I like for my music to sound a certain way, so it’s a meticulous process for me to get the final product the way that I want it.”

Tyler Pauley has a vault with unreleased records that he’s been meticulously building up for release in the new year–the long-awaited tension has his fans on the edge of their seats–and 2022 is going to be a game-changer for him. Radio hits, sweet pop melodies and chart-topping singles are flawlessly lined up for Tyler Pauley, separating him from the pack and demonstrating why he deserves all of his flowers.