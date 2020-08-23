Craig David’s Full Name

What is his full name?

Singer Craig David goes by his real name in his career, his full birth name is ‘Craig Ashely David’.

Craig David’s Age

What is his age?

The singer was born on the 5th of May 1981 in Southampton, England. He is currently 39 years of age.

Craig David’s Family

Who is his family?

The singer is the son of Tina, a retail assistant who worked at Superdrug, and George David, a carpenter. His father is Afro-Grenadian whilst his mother is Anglo-Jewish. His grandfather on his mother’s side was an Orthodox Jew whilst his Grandmother converted. His parents separated when he was eight years old and he was raised after that by his mother. His father was involved in a reggae band called Ebony Rockers and as a teen David would join his father at dance clubs, where he would be handed the microphone by DJs.

Craig David’s Education

Where did he go to school?

Craig David attended Bellemoor School before later attending Southampton City College. Whilst attending school he was bullied by other students and later released a song ‘Johnny’ which reflected on his memories of being bullied.

Craig David’s home

Where does he live?

The DJ lived in Miami until recently in a 1895 square foot penthouse worth £4.6 million, the penthouse had two bedrooms and two bathrooms. He has recently moved to London to focus on his music.

Craig David’s height and weight

What is his height and weight?

The DJ is approximately 185 cm’s tall and weighs approximately 83 kg’s. He is very fit after making an incredible body transformation and revealing a six-pack. He trains regularly to keep his body looking good.

Craig David’s fame

What is he famous for?

Craig David is most famous for being a British singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ and record producer. He initially rose to fame in 1999 and released his first album ‘Born to Do It’ in 2000. He has released 20 UK top 40 singles during his career, and seven top 40 UK albums. He has sold more than 15,000,000 records as a solo artist. During his career he has been nominated for four Brit Awards and received two Grammy Award nominations for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Craig David’s early career

How did his career start?

David’s career first began when he worked with British group Damage on the B-side of their cover track ‘Wonderful Tonight’, providing the song ‘I’m Ready’. He got Wildsatr Records attention when his manager Paul Widger met Collin Lester, the labels owner, and played his some of David’s music.. Lester was impressed, believing he had potential and visited his how where he discovered the singers bedroom stacked from floor to ceiling. After hearing the song ‘7 Days’ Lester knew the song would be a number one and promoted the singers contract to an album deal.

Craig David’s career breakthrough

What was his career breakthrough?

David quickly achieved success, released the song ‘Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selector’ on the Artful Dodger album ‘It’s All About the Stragglers’ which went to number two in the UK in 1999. His first solo single ‘Fill Me In’ went to number one in the UK and was the first of a number of top ten singles from his debut album ‘Born to do It’ which sold approximately eight million units around the world.

The success of the singer debut led to the US release of ‘Fill Me In’ in 2001, it reached number 15 on the Hot 100 charts. ‘Born To Do It’ was released in the US in 2001 and peaked at number eleven on the Billboard 200 charts, selling over a million copies. His song ‘7 Days’ hit the top ten in the US. His next album ‘Slicker than you Average’ was released in 2002 and included a number of top ten hits.

Craig David’s continued career success

What has he done since his career breakthrough?

The singer signed to Warner Music and put together a third album titled ‘The Story Goes.’ which was released worldwide in 2005. In 2007 he released the single ‘Hot Stuff (Let’s Dance)’ which sampled David Bowie’s song ‘Let’s Dance’. The song became a top ten hit in the UK. His song ‘Officially Yours’ was released in 2008. He released his ‘Greatest Hits’ album in 2008 and released two singles ‘Where’s Your Love’ and ‘Insomnia’. In 2010 he released the first single of his fifth album ‘Signed Sealed Delivered’, the song titled ‘One More Lie (Standing in the Shadows)’ went to number thirteen in the UK. In 2011 he agreed to take part in a trek for Red Nose Day to raise awareness for preventable diseases in Africa. He made a guest appearance on the French reality show Les Anges and was featured on Erick Morillo’s mix ‘Subliminal Invasion’.

In 2012 it was revealed that he was also working on the Backstreet Boys 20th anniversary album and in 2013 he announced that he had signed withUniversal Muisc Publishing Group. In 2013 he began a world tour which started in Australia and finished in England. He appeared on BBC’s radio 1 in 2015 where he performed ‘See you again’ with Sigala. In 2016 he signed to Insanity Records. In the same year he made an appearance of the album ’99.9%’ with the track ‘Got It Good’ which he also co-wrote.

In 2017 the singer announced the release of his seventh album which was titled ‘the Time Is Now’, the albums was released in 2018 at the same time as the single ‘Heartline’. He released his second single ‘I Know You’ featuring Bastille in November. The album debuted at number two on the UK albums chart and in 2019 Craig David released the single ‘When You Know What Love Is’ which was set to appear on his upcoming eighth album. He also made an appearance on Love Island as a DJ during the Ministry of Sound Pool Party. At the end of 2019 he appeared on BBC One’s New Year Live concert.

Craig David’s net worth

What is his net worth?

Craig David has an estimated net worth of around $18 million thanks to his successful career as an English singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer. He has achieved a great deal of international success since 2000 and had released a number of commercially successful albums, he has also toured, appeared on film soundtracks ad made cameo appearances in TV shows, as well as appeared on talk shows.

Craig David’s personal life

Who has he dated?

The singer has not been confirmed to be dating anyone recently but in 2017 spoke out on rumours about his sexuality, saying that he was very open and that he didn’t feel the need to state he was heterosexual, pointing out how intrusive it is for the media to ask about his sexuality. He keeps his dating life very private but has confirmed that he is single, at least as of 2017 although that might have changed. He has in the past been romantically linked to Rita Ora whom he was rumoured to have dated. He has also been linked to Sophia Vergara in LA.