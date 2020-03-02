Johnny Depp, Georges Biard, Wikimedia Commons

Johnny Depp’s Full Name

What is Johnny Depp’s full name?

Johnny Depp’s full name is John Christopher Depp II, he was named after his father. Professionally he goes by the nickname, ‘Johnny’ although he uses his last name. Johnny Depp has been using his favoured moniker since her first started acting.

Johnny Depp’s Age

What is Johnny Depp’s age?

Johnny Depp was born on the 9th of June, 1963 and is currently aged 56. He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky. For much of his career Depp was regarded as a heartthrob, although in recent years his past substance abuse are starting to show and there have been some less than flattering reports about signs of aging.

Johnny Depp’s Family

Who is Johnny Depp’s family?

Jonny Depp is the youngest of four siblings, his mother is waitress, Betty Sue Palmer (nee Wells) and his father is civil engineer, John Christopher Depp. Depp and his siblings moved regularly and lived in more than 20 different locations before the family settled down in Miramar, Florida. Depp’s parent split up in 1978 and his mother remarried to Depp’s step-father, Robert Palmer whom Depp had a positive relationship with.

Johnny Depp’s education

Where did Johnny Depp go to school?

Johnny Depp went to school at Miramar High School but later dropped out to pursue music, he tried to go to school a couple of weeks later but the principal told him that he should follow his dreams. He played with the band ‘The Kids’ who were modestly successful but split up before signing a record deal.

Johnny Depp’s Residence

Where does Johnny Depp live?

Johnny Depp’s main residence is located in the Hollywood Hills, he first purchased the property in $1.8 million back in 1995, its now estimated to be worth $19 million. His home is a compound and there are actually around 5 homes on the property. The main house is 7,430 square feet and feature gothic-style architecture. The main home has 8 bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Johnny Depp’s height and weight

What is Johnny Depp’s height and weight?

Johnny Depp is about 5 feet 9 inches tall or around 175cm and around 78kg’s. He is not an overly large or muscular man, but has always been thin and fit. He sometimes puts weight on when in between roles or bulks up for certain action roles. He is known for being a bit quirkier than most male actor’s and doesn’t have the typical ‘Hollywood hunk’ physique.

Johnny Depp’s nationality

What nationality is Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp was born in the United States and is American. His ancestry is primarily English, Belgian, Dutch and French. He is descended from both the French Huguenot immigrant, Pieree Dieppe and freedom fighter Elizabeth Key Grinstead. He has also said that he has some Native American ancestry although this remains unconfirmed. His claims to Native American ancestry caused some controversy when he starred in The Lone Ranger as some tribes accused him of cultural appropriation.

Johnny Depp’s religion

What religion does Johnny Depp follow?

Depp has come out to say that he is not religious. He was not raised in an overly religious family and does not follow any particular faith as an adult, although he did say that he does have faith in his kids but religion is not his specialty.

Johnny Depp’s fame

What is Johnny Depp famous for?

Johnny Depp is a famous American actor, producer and musician. He has been nominated for ten different Gold Globe Awards, three Academy Awards for Best Actor and won a Golden Globe for his performance in Sweeney Todd. He is currently one of the world’s biggest film stars.

Johnny Depp’s early career

How did Johnny Depp’s career start?

Johnny Depp’s first role was in the cult-hit horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street, he played one of Freddy Krueger’s victims. He next had a starring role in Private Resort and got the lead in Thrashin’ but lost the role after the producer decided he wasn’t the right fit. He had a minor role in Platoon and then started starring in 21 Jump Street, which very successful but was made Depp feel like ‘a product’, he decided to be ore choosy about roles after that.

Johnny Depp’s breakthrough role

What was Johnny Depp’s breakthrough role?

Depp was arguably already star by the time the 1990s rolled around, but began working with director Tim Burton from 1990, which helped him to find his footing as a sought after character actor. He starred in Edward Scissorhands and continued to act in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. He next appeared in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. He starred in another Tim Burton film, Ed Wood in 1994. Other notable films include Donnie Brasco and Sleepy Hollow. In 2003 he signed on to play Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean which has become his defining role.

Johnny Depp’s continued film success

What has Johnny Depp done since his breakthrough role?

After his turn as Captain Jack Sparrow, Depp went on to star in Finding Neverland and then as Willy Wonka in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. He later did voiceover work for Corpse bride before reprising his role as Jack Sparrow in two Pirates of the Caribbean sequels. He then played Sweeney Todd in the musical movie and appeared in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Other notable appearances include Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows and The Lone Ranger. More recently he has appeared in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them movies.

Johnny Depp’s net worth

What is Johnny Depp’s net worth?

Johnny Depp’s net worth is estimated to be $200 million, but his net worth nowadays is questionable. His career was previously very lucrative – he has supposedly earned more than $650 million from his film appearances. Despite his earnings, Depp is supposedly in financial trouble. The reasons are unclear, but it seems to be because he is living a lifestyle he cannot afford. His legal troubles with his ex-wife Amber Heard are also likely to have impacted on his financial stability, he is currently suing Amber Heard for defamation.

Johnny Depp’s personal life

Who has Johnny Depp married?

Johnny Depp has been married three times. His first marriage was to Lori Anne Allison in 1983, she was a make-up artist whilst they were together. The couple divorce in 1995. His second marriage was to Vanessa Paradis who he met whilst filming The Ninth Gate in 1998. The couple separated in 2012 and Depp paid Paradis $150 million. His third marriage was to Amber Heard whom he met in 2011, they were married in 2015 and filed for divorce the following year. Amber Heart accused Depp of being physically and verbally abusive but Depp denied the claims and his team said that she was trying to secure a ‘premature financial resolution by alleging abuse’.

Depp got engaged to actresses Jennifer Grey and Sherilyn Fenn in the late 80s and later proposed to actress Winona Ryder in 1990, although he did not marry any of them. He dated supermodel Kate Moss between the year 1994 and 1998.

Does Johnny Depp have kids?

Johnny Depp has two children with Vanessa Paradis, a daughter Lily-Rose Melody Depp and a son, John ‘Jack’ Christopher Depp III.

