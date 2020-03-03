Kevin Spacey, Maryland GovPics, Wikimedia Commons

Kevin Spacey’s Full Name

What is Kevin Spacey’s full name?

Kevin Spacey’s full name is Kevin Spacey Fowler. Like many celebrities he goes by his middle name in his professional career and drops his last name. Since his middle name ‘Spacey’ is so memorable it has no doubt been a good choice for his career.

Kevin Spacey’s Age

What is Kevin Spacey’s age?

Kevin Spacey was born on the 26th of July, 1959 and is currently 60 years of age. He was born in South Orange, New Jersey. Spacey has been acting for three decades. No longer has a young man, Spacey enjoyed a number of memorable roles even in his later years and much critical acclaim. In recent years he has courted controversy of sexual assault.

Kevin Spacey’s Family

Who is Kevin Spacey’s family?

Kevin Spacey is the son of Kathleen Ann (nee Knutson), a secretary and Thomas Geoffrey Fowler, a technical writer and data consultant. Spacey also has an older brother, Randy Fowler, a limousine driver and Rod Stewart, an impersonator in Boise, Idaho. He has also has a sister, Julie Ann Fowler, an office worker. Spacey family moved to Southern California when Spacey was four years old. Spacey and his brother Randy are estranged. Randy has come out to say that their father was abusive growing up both sexually and physically and that Spacey had become sly to avoid his father’s abuse.

Kevin Spacey’s education

Where did Kevin Spacey go to school?

Kevin Spacey went to Northridge Military Academy and then later attended Canoga Park High School for year 10 and 11. He graduated with the class of 1977 from Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, California. Spacey graduated as the co-valedictorian from his school. Whilst attending Chatsworth he starred in the senior production of The Sound of Music, it was around this time that he started using his middle name ‘Spacey’. After graduation Kevin Spacey tried to break into comedy for several years before he got into the Juilliard School in New York City as a member of Group 12. Whilst studying at Juilliard he did stand-up comedy in bowling alley contests.

Kevin Spacey’s home

Where does Kevin Spacey live?

Kevin Spacey lives in a $6 million Baltimore mansion. The home is set around 9,000 square feet and features 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 3 half-baths and a huge living space. The home is set across 5 floors and is located in an exclusive gated community. The home features an elevator, sauna, home theatre, entertaining verandas and a rooftop terrace that overlooks the Inner Harbour.

Kevin Spacey’s height and weight

What was Kevin Spacey’s height and weight?

Kevin Spacey is 5 feet 9 inches tall or approximately 177 cm and he weighs approximately 86kg’s. He is about the average height for most American men but shorter than the average Hollywood star. His height does not seem to have affected his career however as he’s had a very successful career.

Kevin Spacey’s nationality

What nationality is Kevin Spacey?

Kevin Spacey was born in the United States and is an American citizen. He is of Swedish, English and Welsh descent. His maternal grandfather was Swedish.

Kevin Spacey’s fame

What is Kevin Spacey famous for?

Kevin Spacey is famous for being an American actor, producer and singer. He started his career on the stage in the 1980s, he went on to obtain supporting roles in films and television. He gained a lot of critical acclaim for his roles in the 1990s. He won his first Academy Award in 1995 for the neo-noir film The Usual Suspects. He later won a second Academy Award for his role in American Beauty (1999).

Kevin Spacey’s early career

How did Kevin Spacey’s career start?

Kevin Spacey’s career began with a stage appearance as a spear carrier in the New York Shakespeare Festival performance of Henry VI, Part 1 in 1981. The next year he made his first Broadway appearance in Ghosts which was starring Liv Ullmann. He went on to portray Philinte in The Misanthrope and appeared in HurlyBurly, The Seagull and a stage production of Sleuth. His first prominent role was in a Long Day’s Journey into Night. He made his first notable film appearance in Crime Story, playing an American senator. Some of Spacey’s other early roles include L.A Law, The Murder of Mary Phagan, See No Evil, Hear No Evil. He quickly became known as a good character actor. He later appeared in Glengarry Glen Ross, The Ref, Swimming with Sharks and Seven.

Kevin Spacey’s breakthrough role

What was Kevin Spacey’s breakthrough role?

Kevin Spacey went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in American Beauty and earned himself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the same year. He won more critical acclaim for his role in The Iceman Cometh. Spacey went on to appear in films Pay-It Forward and K-Pax, as well as Beyond the Sea. He later played villain Lex Luthor in Superman Returns.

Kevin Spacey’s continued film success

What has Kevin Spacey done since his breakthrough role?

Kevin Spacey was announced as the lead in the Netflix series House of Cards as Frank Underwood. The role has earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. He appeared in the black comedy film Horrible Bosses in 2011, the film was commercial success. He was the executive producer on the thriller film Captain Phillips in 2013. In 2014 he played the villain in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. In 2016 he played President Nixon in the comedy-drama film Elvis & Nixon. He also appeared in the comedy film Nine Lives and was set to portray J. Paul Getty in All the Money in the World but all the footage of him was removed from the film due to the sexual assault allegations being made against him at the time. In 2019 Billionair Boys Club, which has been filmed prior to the allegations, was released.

Kevin Spacey’s net worth

What is Kevin Spacey’s net worth?

Kevin Spacey has built up a massive net worth of approximately $100 million dollars over the course of his career thanks to his roles in commercially successful films such as ‘Seven’ and ‘American Beauty’. He has also earned income from his stage roles.

Kevin Spacey’s personal life

Who has Kevin Spacey married?

Kevin Spacey has never been married, in fact he has rarely been seen out in public with a love interest. In 1999 The Sunday Times Magazine suggested that Esquire magazine had asserted he must be gay due to ‘his love of acting’ and the lack of a visible partner in his life. It was reported in 1999 that he was dating script supervisor Dianne Dreyer. He said in 2007 that he values his private life and doesn’t believe in ‘pimping it out for publicity’. In 2017 he came out a gay during his apology to Rapp for an alleged sexual assault in 1986. He was criticised by members of the gay community for trying to shift the focus from Rapp’s accusations.

Does Kevin Spacey have kids?

Kevin Spacey does not have any children and is unlikely to ever have any of his own, since he is now in his sixties.

