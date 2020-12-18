Matthew McConaughey, Avda, Wikimedia Commons

Matthew McConaughey’s Full Name

What is Matthew McConaughey’s full name?

Matthew McConaughey uses his real name in his professional career unlike many actors who choose to guy by middle names of made up stage names professionally. He does not go by a shortened nickname such as ‘Matt’ probably to help differentiate him from stars like Matt Damon.

Matthew McConaughey’s Age

What is Matthew McConaughey’s age?

Matthew McConaughey was born on the 4th of November 1969 in Ulvade Texas. He is currently 50 years of age. Matthew McConaughey looks exceptionally young for his age and his career has continued to grow from strength to strength through his 40s.

Matthew McConaughey’s Family

Who is Matthew McConaughey’s family?

Matthew McConaughey is the son of Mary Kathleen and James Donald “Jim” McConaughey. His mother was a kindergarten teacher and published author, she was born in Trenton, New Jersey. His father ran an oil pipe supple business and was born in Mississippit. He played for the Kentucky Wildcats and the Houston Cougar’s college football teams. McConaughey’s parents were married on three occasions and divorced twice. McConaughey also has two older brothers, Michael and Patrick. Michael is a self-made millionaire.

Matthew McConaughey’s education

Where did Matthew McConaughey go to school?

McConaughey went to school in Longview High School in Longview, Texas. He also went to school in Australia for a year as an exchange student. He later attended the University of Texas in Austin, he graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science. He originally planned to attend the private Southern Methodist University but his brother discouraged him, telling him it would be a strain on the family’s finances. He wanted to become a lawyer but later decided that he wasn’t interested in attending law school.

Matthew McConaughey’s home

Where does Matthew McConaughey live?

Matthew McConaughey lives in a mansion close to Texas. The home is set across 10,000 square feet on a nine acre estate. The home was built in 1997 and is designed in the Spanish Mediterranean style. The home has seven bedrooms, eight bathroom and has a kitchen, courtyard and spacious living spaces.

Matthew McConaughey’s height and weight

What was Matthew McConaughey’s height and weight?

Matthew McConaughey is approximately 6 feet tall or 183 cm’s. He weighs around 83kg’s but his weight regularly fluctuates for his film roles. He has previously lost dramatic amount of weight for roles such as when he lost 20kg’s for his role in the Dallas Buyers Club, dropping to 64kg’s to portray a rodeo-cowboy suffering from AIDs. He has also bulked up quite a bit for roles in films such as Magic Mike.

Matthew McConaughey’s nationality

What nationality is Matthew McConaughey?

Matthew McConaughey was born in the United States and is an American citizen. He is of Irish, English, Scottish, German, Swedish and Welsh descent. Matthew McConaughey is descended from the Confederate brigadier general Dandridge McRae.

Matthew McConaughey’s religion

What religion does Matthew McConaughey follow?

Matthew McConaughey was raised in a Methodist Christian household. However when his sudden fame came he began to drift away from his faith. He returned to his belief in God after marrying his wife Camila. The actor has named his children after Bible verses and been more vocal about his religious beliefs in recent years. He recently thanked God during his Best Actor speech at the Oscars.

Matthew McConaughey’s fame

What is Matthew McConaughey famous for?

Matthew McConaughey is famous for being an American actor and producer. He gained early recognition for his role in the comedy Dazed and Confused and quickly became a leading man in Hollywood. He has won a number of accolades during his career including and Academy Award, Primetime Emmy and an Oscar.

Matthew McConaughey’s early career

How did Matthew McConaughey’s career start?

Matthew McConaughey’s career began when he started working on a number of television commercials. He was then cast in the film Dazed and Confused which is often considered to be his breakout role. The role earned him a number of smaller roles in films such as Angels in the Outfield, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, Boys on the Side and a role in the television series Unsolved Mysteries.

Matthew McConaughey’s breakthrough role

What was Matthew McConaughey’s breakthrough role?

Matthew McConaughey’s big break came when he appeared in A Time to Kill which was based on a John Grishham novel. The film led to him being cast in a number of leading roles in films like Contact, Amistad and U-571. Throughout the 2000s he established himself as a romantic comedy star with roles in films such as The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. He also appeared in the film Two for the Money and Frailty. In 2005 he starred in Sahara and was named as the Sexiest Man Alive in that year. He co-starred with Sarah Jessica Parker in Failure to Launch in the same year. He also appeared in Tropic Thunder, replacing Owen Wilson.

Matthew McConaughey’s continued film success

What has Matthew McConaughey done since his breakthrough role?

Since breaking out Matthew McConaughey has tried to break away from the romantic comedies after reealising he had been typecast. In 2012 he appeared in Magic Mike alongside Channing Tatum and in 2012 he appeared in Dallas Buyer Club, the role won him both a Golden Glove and an Academy Award. In the same year he also appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street. In 2014 he appeared in True Detective and won a Primetime Emmy for his role. He appeared in Intersteller in the same year and starred in Free State of Jones and Gold and voiced characters in the animated films Kubo and the Two Strings and Sing. More recently he has appeared in The Beach Bum.

Matthew McConaughey’s net worth

What is Matthew McConaughey’s net worth?

Matthew McConaughey has an estimated net worth of $95 million. His net worth has been earned thanks to his roles in commercially successful films such as A Time to Kill, Dallas Buyers Club, Tropic Thunder and many more. His wife also has a high net worth and is worth an estimated $5 million herself. McConaughey has also earned income from commercials and product endorsements in the past as well.

Matthew McConaughey’s personal life

Who has Matthew McConaughey married?

Matthew McConaughey is married to Camila Alves, who he met in 2006. The couple had a long courtship and became engaged on Christmas in 2011. The couple were married in a private Catholic ceremony on the 9th June, 2012 in Austin, Texas.

Matthew McConaughey has previously dated actressed Cassandra Hepburn (in 2007), Penelope Cruz (between 2005 and 2006), Salli Richardson-Whitfield (between 2000 and 2001), Sandra Bullock (1996-1998) and Ashley Judd (between 1995 and 1996).

Does Matthew McConaughey have kids?

Matthew McConaughey has three children with his wife Camila Alves; 11 year old son Levi Alves McConaughey born in 2008; a daughter Vida Alves McConaughey born in 2010 and a second son, Livingstone Alves McConaughey who was born in 2012.

Camila Alves has said that her second son, Livingstone was a difficult child. She said in an interview that he was attached and would cry and throw tantrums right up until the age of four but he is now quite sweet.

