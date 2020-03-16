Robert Downey Jr., Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons

Robert Downey Jr.’s Full Name

What is Robert Downey Jr.’s full name?

Robert Downey Jr.’s full name is Robert John Downey Jr., he was named after his father, Robert Downey Sr. who in turn shared his first name with his father Robert Elias Sr. although he changed his last name to ‘Downey’, which his son now goes by professionally.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Age

What is Robert Downey Jr.’s age?

Robert Downey Jr. was born on the 4th of April in 1965 and is currently 64 years of age. Robert Downey Jr. was born in New York City, New York. Downey grew up in Greenwich Village. He has had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse and whilst it’s taken a toll on his appearance, Downey Jr. is still considered to be a very attractive man.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Family

Who is Robert Downey Jr.’s family?

Robert Downey Jr. was born to parents Robert Downey Sr. and actor and filmmaker and actress Elsie Ann who would appear in Downey Sr.’s films. Downey has an older sister, Allyson who is also an actress. Downey Jr. was introduced to drugs by his father, who was a drug addict. Their shared drug use became an emotional bond. Downey had minor roles in his father’s movies as a child. His parents divorced in 1978 and Downey Jr. went to live with his father.

Robert Downey Jr.’s education

Where did Robert Downey Jr. go to school?

Downey Jr. studied classical ballet in England at the age of 10; he later attended Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Centre in New York. When his parents divorced, Downey Jr. moved to California but he later dropped out of high school and moved back to New York to pursue acting.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Residence

Where does Robert Downey Jr. live?

Robert Downey Jr. lives in the Hamptons in a 19th century windmill folly, the quirky homes was originally a playhouse and later converted into a real home. The cozy home is full off interesting designer touches. The home is colourful and full of statement furniture. The outside area include a pool and a pavilion.

Robert Downey Jr.’s height and weight

What is Robert Downey Jr.’s height and weight?

Robert Downey Jr. is around 5 feet 8 inches tall, or 170cm and he weighs around 78kg. He is exceptionally small in stature for a Hollywood actor, and is apparently a little bit sensitive about his height. He has been spotted wearing lifts in his shoes on a number of occasions. When dressed up in his Iron Man suit he stands taller, the suit is around 6 feet tall!

Robert Downey Jr.’s nationality

What nationality is Robert Downey Jr.?

Robert Downey Jr. was born in Manhattan and is an American citizen, although he did spend part of his childhood living in London. He spent his high school years in California before moving to New York City to pursue acting. Robert Downey Jr. is of Lithuanian Jewish, Hungarian Jewish and Irish descent on his father’s side. His mother had Scottish, German and Swiss ancestry.

Robert Downey Jr.’s religion

What religion does Robert Downey Jr. follow?

Robert Downey Jr. has dabbled in a few different religious movements over the years. He currently describes himself as a Jewish Buddhist; he has also reportedly consulted astrologers in the past. Downey Jr. has previously expressed interest in Christianity and the Hare Krishna movement.

Robert Downey Jr.’s fame

What is Robert Downey Jr. famous for?

Robert Downey Jr. is famous for being an American actor, producer and singer. He achieved critical acclaim and success early on in his career before struggling with substance abuse issues and legal issues. After putting his drug abuse problems behind him, Downey Jr.’s career was revived and he has experienced a great deal of commercial success ever since. He has been named one of the most influential and highest paid actors for a number of years. He is the second highest grossing box-office star in history, his films have grossed over $14.4 billion.

Robert Downey Jr.’s early career

How did Robert Downey Jr.’s career start?

Downey Jr. appeared in his father’s films as a child. Later he appeared in the off-Broadway musical American Passion in 1983. In 1985 he joined the crew of Saturday Night Live, but was dropped the next year. He had his acting breakthrough role in Tuff Turf and then appeared in Weird Science. His first lead role was in The Pick-Up Artist. In 1987 he appeared in Less Than Zero, and then a number of films alongside the likes of Mel Gibson and Whoopi Goldberg. In 1992 he played Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin, the role earned him an Academy Award nomination. He continued to appear in a number of commercially successful films throughout the 90s, including Natural Born Killer alongside Woody Harrelson. From 1996 to 2001 however, his career to a downturn after he was arrested on numerous occasions for drug-related charges. After spending a year in rehab, Downey Jr. joined the cast of Ally McBeal and he went on to appear in a couple of films.

Robert Downey Jr.’s breakthrough role

What was Robert Downey Jr.’s breakthrough role?

Despite all of the success Downey Jr. had previously experienced, he’d never been in a ‘blockbuster’ movie. In 2008, he appeared in two, Iron Man and Tropic Thunder. Downey Jr. had to put on quite a lot of muscle to be in Iron Man. The movie was very well received and Downey Jr. was signed on for two sequels.

Robert Downey Jr.’s continued film success

What has Robert Downey Jr. done since his breakthrough role?

Robert Downey Jr. then went on to star in Sherlock Holmes, which earned Downey Jr. a Golden Globe. He then appeared in the comedy Due Date and has since reprised his role as Iron Man in many Marvel films. His last appearance in the Marvel cinematic universe is due to be in Black Widow.

Robert Downey Jr.’s net worth

What is Robert Downey Jr.’s net worth?

Robert Downey Jr. is worth an estimated $300 million thanks in no small part to his many years starring as Marvel character Tony Stark. For his first appearance as the character he earned $500,000, his pay cheque has grown to $200 million for the latest Avenger movies. He has been one of the highest paid actors in the world for many years – in fact he topped the list in 2014 after earning $75 million. Robert Downey Jr. also earns money off of his significant real estate investments.

Robert Downey Jr.’s personal life

Who has Robert Downey Jr. married?

Robert Downey Jr. was first married in 1992 to actress and singer Deborah Falconer, after only 42 days of dating. They had a son, Indio Falconer Downey in 1993. Downey Jr.’s drug abuse put a strain on their marriage and eventually led to their break up in 2001; Falconer left him during his extended rehab stay and took Indio with her. Their divorce was finalised in 2004.

Downey Jr. met producer Susan Levin in 2003 on the set of Gothika. She was an Executive Vice President of production for Silver Pictures and she turned Downey Jr. twice before they struck up a quiet relationship. Susan was worried the relationship wouldn’t last because Downey was an actor, but the couple was married in 2005. The couple has a son in 2012 and then a daughter in 2014.

Robert Downey Jr. also famously dated the actress Sarah Jessica Parker. The couple met on the set of Firstborn in 1984. The couple stayed together until 1991 before splitting up due to Downey Jr.’s drug abuse issues. He apologised to her many years later.

Does Robert Downey Jr. have children?

Robert Downey Jr. has three children, his eldest child, Indio, is nearly 20 years older than his half siblings. Indio has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse issues like his father, who says that he likely inherited the gene. His other children, his son, Exton and daughter, Avri are from his second marriage. Downey Jr. is a hands-on dad.

