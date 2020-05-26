Tina Turner’s Full Name

What is her full name?

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Tina Turner later legally changed her name and is known by her preferred stage moniker. The name was chosen by Ike, because it rhymed with Sheena, from Sheena the Jungle. He trademarked the stage name to prevent her from leaving him.

Tina Turner’s Age

What is her age?

Tina Turner was born on the 26th of November 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee. She is currently 80 years old.

Tina Turner’s Family

Who is her family?

The singer is the youngest daughter of Zelma Priscilla and Floyd Richard Bullock. She grew up in Nutbush, Tennessee where her father worked as an overseer on Poindexter Farm. The singer has two older siblings, sisters Evelyn and Ruby. The sisters were separated during World War II when their parents relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee. The singer was sent to live with her paternal grandparents, deacon and deaconess Alex and Roxanna from Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church. The family later moved back to Nutbush where the singer attended Flagg Grove Elementary School.

When she was eleven her mother left the family, she was trying to escape from her relationship with Floyd. Her father remarried and moved to Detroit in 1952.

Tina Turner’s home

Where does she live?

The singer lives in Küsnacht, Switzerland in a chateau that overlooks Lake Zurich. She also owns a home in the South of France and recently sold her home in Los Angeles.

Tina Turner’s height and weight

What is her height and weight?

Tina Turner is 163 cm’s tall and weighs approximately 58.5 kg’s. The petite singer says she maintains her weight by not eating after 6 pm, keeping hydrated and dancing.

Tina Turner’s nationality

What nationality is she?

Tina Turner has lived in Switzerland for several decades and recently gave up her US citizenship, but she was born and raised in the USA. She participated in a documentary African American Lives on PBS which show that her ancestry was African-American, European and Native American.

Tina Turner’s religion

What religion does she follow?

The singer was raised as a Baptist but later became an adherent of Nichiren Buddhism, she has credited the religion with helping her through the difficult times in her life.

Tina Turner’s fame

What is she famous for?

The singer is famous for being a singer and actress. She is one of the top-selling artists in history and is often referred to as the queen of rock and roll. The singer is often noted for her stage presence and impressive care longevity. The singer has won twelve Grammy Awards during her career, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

Tina Turner’s early career

How did her career start?

Tina Turner’s career began when she first started to perform in nightclubs in St. Louis and saw Ike Turner performing. She asked him if she could sing with his band and he said he would call, but he never did. After hearing her sing ‘You Know I Love You’ he asked her to sing with him and she became a featured performed for his band.

In 1960 she wrote the song ‘A Fool In Love’ and recorded the song. She sent the song to Sue Records and they bought the song. Juggy Murray talked Turner into making the singer the star of the show and they renamed her Tina. ‘A Fool In Love’ became an immediate hit when it was released in 1960, peaking at number two on the R&B charts.

After the song became successful Ike created the Ike& Tina Turner Revue, which included the Kings of Rhyhm and the Ikettes. Ike acted as the band leader and put the group through a tough touring schedule. The band toured constantly throughout 1963 and 1965. They signed with Warner Bros. in 1964 and had their first charting album, ‘Live! The Ike & Tina Turner Show’ which peaked at number eight on the R&B charts. They were invited to appear as a duo on ‘The Big T.N.T Show’.

Tina Turner’s career breakthrough

What was her career breakthrough?

Impressed by their performance on the show, Phil Spector asked to produce Tina and worked out a deal with her. She recorded the song ‘River Deep – Mountain High’ and it went to number three in the UK and gave the duo a spot on the Rolling Stones UK Tour. The duo released the album ‘Outta Season’ in 1969. The profile of the duo was raised after the opened for the Rolling Stones in the US and gained more exposure on The Ed Sullivan Show. In 1971 the duo released a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s song ‘Proud Mary’, it became their biggest hit, selling over a million copies.

In 1974 the duo earned two Grammy nominations and Tina’s first solo album earned her a nomination for best R&B vocal performance. She also appeared in the musical ‘Tommy’ as a drug-addicted prostitute, a performance that was critically acclaimed. By the mid 1970’s Ike was very addicted to cocaine and it was hurting the relationships between him and Tina. In 1976 Ike made plans to sign a deal with Cream Records, they flew to Dallas to sign the deal and got into a physical altercation on their way to the hotel. Tina filed for divorce in July and the divorce was finalised in 1978.

Tina Turner’s continued career success

What has she done since her career breakthrough?

In 1977 the singer headlined her first solo concert tour in Australia and released her third solo album ‘Rough’. In 1980 Roger Davies agreed to manage Tina Turner’s career but by 1983 she was considered a nostalgia act, often asked to play at ballrooms and clubs in the US. During a stint at the Ritz she signed with Capitol Records and recorded the song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ which became a hit. In May 1984 she recorded the album ‘Private Dancer’ which peaked at number three on the Billboard 200. In 1984 the song ‘What’s Love Got To Do with It’ reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer’s comeback earned her three Grammy awards including Record of the Year. Her success continued when she travelled to Australia with Mel Gibson for the 1985 film ‘Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome’.

In 1986 the singer released the album ‘Break Every Rule’ which sold more than a million copies in the US. She also published her autobiography ‘I,Tina’ in the same year, it became a best-seller. In 1991 Ike & Tina Turner were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The singer returned to the studio in 1995 with ‘GoldenEye’ and celebrated her 60th birthday. In 1999 she released the album ‘Twenty Four Seven’ which became her most successful tour to date and grossed over $100 million, the singer announced her retirement at the end of the tour.

In 2008 the singer performed alongside Beyonce at the Grammy Awards. The singer received the 2018 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tina Turner’s net worth

What is her net worth?

The singer has an estimated net worth of approximately $250 million thanks to her highly successful career as a singer and an actress.

Tina Turner’s personal life

Who has she been in a relationship with?

The singer dated saxophonist Raymond Hill and got pregnant with their son Craig, but Hill left her before his birth. Tina and Ike were platonic friends for a number of years until Turner went into his bedroom to escape from another musician. She gave birth to their first son in 1960, they married in 1962. Ike was abusive; Tina recalled that he struck her with a wooden shoe stretcher after she expressed reluctance to change her name. His behaviour lead to her suicide attempt in 1968 and she eventually divorced him in 1976. In 1986 the singer met Erwin Bach, and they began dating until eventually marrying in 2013 after a 27 year relationship.