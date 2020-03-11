Top 9 tips for meditation

Photo: Samuel Silitonga, Pexels.

Meditation can be a very important aspect of your live and it can have a real impact, as long as you do it correctly. For beginners it can sometimes be difficult to know where to start or if you are doing it right.

In today’s society people are getting more and more busy and stressed out. Therefore it is a good idea to take a break every now and then to ensure you aren’t letting the stress win.

There are a number of different ways that people can relax and meditation is one of the best ways. As meditation is essentially a new skill it is important that you meditate on a regular basis and remember that you aren’t going to be an expert straight away, practice makes perfect!

Do not underestimate the true power of meditation and the impact it can have on all other aspect of your life. The most important impact is probably on your mental health. Having a positive mental health is vital and it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain as people tend to focus on other areas (like physical health).

While there are so many benefits to meditation, it is important that you understand how to meditate properly to ensure you are getting the most out of your time. The first step is actually giving it a try, so if you don’t know where to start then make sure you have a look below at some of the top tips for meditation:

1. Repetition

Meditation only tends to work when it is done on a regular basis, not once every now and then. It is a good idea to build meditation into your habits, may it be once a day or once a week etc. If you meditate at the same time and in the same place every day (or week) then it will help to establish that habit and will work to maintain over the course of a longer period of time.

Make meditating a part of your normal routine so it just becomes natural to you and you don’t even really think about it, you just go do it. It can be difficult in the beginning, but once it becomes a habit you’ll be set!

2. Location, location, location

Where you choose to meditate is very important. It needs to be in a place that is free of distractions and also physically comfortable. In the beginning it is a good idea to try a few different places to see what works. Then when you found the place that works the most, try to stick with it.

Consistency is very important, but the good news about meditation is that it can be done anywhere. So take your time to find the place that works best for you. The most important thing is that there are no distractions and that there is no one there to disturb you. So turn off your phone, and if you are meditating at home with other people, ask them to not interrupt.

3. Early riser

It is recommended that you meditate early in the morning, if possible. This will ensure you start you day off on the right foot and that the meditation doesn’t get bumped down on your priority list for “more important things”.

Meditation can help you feel more refreshed and help you get ready to tackle whatever the day may throw at you. It can also help you remain in that mind frame and help you relax throughout the day when (or if) things start to get a bit more stressful. So start your day off with a little be of “me time”.

4. Get comfortable

It is not just about your actual location, but also your physical position. Try to find a position that is comfortable for you to be still for a period of time. You don’t want to be chopping and changing as this can impact the quality of your meditation period.

The typical photo of someone meditating shows them sitting crossed legged on the floor. Well, this isn’t necessarily the best position to sit in, as it can get uncomfortable quite quickly. Try sitting on a chair with your back straight and your feet flat on the floor.

5. Positive breathing

One of the most important aspects of good meditating is your breathing. Focus on your breathing and make sure it is natural. You don’t need to breathe faster or change how you normally breathe too much. Don’t think too much about it just breathe.

It can be a good idea to nice deep breaths, as it will help control your heart rate.

Try not to take shallow breaths, but focus on your chest and stomach rising and falling. This will help you get into your rhythm and find repetition.

6. Mentally unsettled

While it is important that you are not in any physical discomfort, you should know that your mind might wonder to uncomfortable places. Even those with years worth of experience sometimes battle through these issues as well. When you meditate you are essentially alone with your thoughts, which can lead you down a variety of different paths.

While you may be restless or have some level of anxiety, make sure you push through and try to focus on other areas, like your breathing. Negative thoughts do creep in so it is important to understand where they are coming from and try to move past it, this is vital in your daily life, and not just in meditation.

Some people prefer to meditate without music, and some with – it is a personal preference. If you are new to the world of meditating then it is certainly recommended that you try both methods to see which one works best for you.

The type of music you listen to when meditating is also vital. Make sure you listen to relaxing or chill music, and not the type of music you would find in a nightclub! You can create your own playlist or try a chill radio for something a bit different.

8. Record meditating sessions

This is a good tip especially if you are new to mediating and when trying different things. After each session take notes of what you did and how you feel afterwards. That way you can look back on what you wrote and return to the methods that made you feel the best.

It could also be a good idea to record how you felt for the rest of the day. Did the meditation help get you through anything tough during the day? Did you revert back to old bad habits? All good things that think about and write down.

9. Get someone to share the experience with

While you don’t have to meditate together, it can be a good idea to get a family member or friend to start meditating as well. That way you can share experiences and methods that worked for each person.

You can also share if anything went wrong and some ideas to overcome this. The other person can also help to hold you accountable if you end up missing a meditation session.