Why you should listen to music everyday

Photo: Burst, Pexels.

Music can have a big influence on people’s lives and it is certainly recommended by many that you incorporate music into you daily routine somehow. A lot of different situations can be made better by the power of music. You probably don’t even realise the true power of listening to music and the benefits it can have.

Music has more power than just providing you with something to listen to; it can actually help in all other aspects of your life. There are different types of music available for different situations, as well as all different ways you can listen to music.

Listening to music in recent years has never been easier or more available. With the rise of online music streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, you have millions upon millions of songs at your disposal. New songs, the classic songs, songs from unknown artists, covers of popular songs, music videos, are all av ailable to you a little to no cost (depending on what service you are using).

The advantages of music can be felt far and wide in a lot of different cultures. It has the ability to bring people together for all different occasions, or even help keep distractions away when there is something you need to fully focus on. No matter where you are or what you are doing, there are certainly benefits to be had by listening to music.

While you may just pop on music routinely without really giving it a second thought, have a look below at some of the key benefits for listening to music everyday and maybe you’ll think twice about it and put the best type of music on depending on the situation to (hopefully) make it better:

Music makes you feel good

It’s certainly no secret that music can make you feel better. Whether you are already in a good mood then use uplifting songs to make you feel even better, or you are in a bit of a slump and you’re hoping music can lift you up a little bit. Remember here the type of music you listen to is also pretty important!

More scientifically, music has an impact on your brain and it releases dopamine, which is a hormone that lifts your mood. With so much going on in our lives making us more and more busy and potentially stressed, what is better than unwinding listening to your favourite tunes. It could be a good idea to have your own “Happy Playlist” for quick playing of all your faves!

Music can improve social skills

Yes, that does seem like a bit of a stretch, but it is true! You would be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t like music in one form or another, so you could say that almost everyone like music. If you are out and about or at a party etc. music is something that you have in common with others, even if you don’t like the same type of music.

This can help improve conversion and connections with others, especially if you like the same type of music. It can be a great conversation starter, and music is playing aloud in a lot of places, like a party, club, pub, or even the grocery store. This benefit can come in handy especially if you are a busy adult, as it can be a bit more difficult to make new friends.

Music improves concentration

There have probably been many points in your life where you needed to concentrate and be free of distractions. Well, you probably already guessed it, but music is perfect for this! Music can help you focus and get the task at hand done faster and more comprehensively. No matter if you are studying for a final exam at high school, or preparing that really important presentation at work, music is here to help.

However, not all music is created equal when it comes to boosting your concentration and getting you to focus. Some music, like electronic dance (i.e. doof doof music) may actually end up distracting you. Professionals recommend that you try listening to classical music, or something similar, as this is known to help boost brain function and activity.

Music makes your workout better

Pretty much everyone listens to music when working out, no matter if they are at the gym or outside for a walk/ run. There is certainly a reason for it as many studies have concluded that workouts with music are better as you are able to push yourself even further. You are also essentially blocking out the pain with music and you can get into a good rhythm with the beat of the tune.

To get the most out of your workout and limit distractions you should certainly have yourself a “Workout Playlist” ready to go, so you don’t have to keep skipping songs that aren’t relevant. Get the most out of your workout by listening to music, we all know just how precious our time is these days, so you certainly want to make the most of it!

Music helps you get a better night’s rest

Lots of people suffer from difficulties sleeping in one form or another, some conditions may be more extreme than others but if you haven’t already tried listening to music to fall asleep yet, then it is certainly something that you should consider. Not only can music help you fall asleep faster, but it can also help you have a better quality sleep.

There are a lot of apps in this area that can help you, otherwise you can create your own playlist with some songs you like and find the most relaxing. You could also try listening to an ad free chill out radio, you don’t want to almost be asleep then have a loud ad blasting through and wake you up!

Music has a positive impact on unborn children

Believe it or not, music can actually also have a positive impact on your unborn child. There have been studies done that found babies sleep better at night if they were exposed to music before they were born, compared to babies without music.

Parents of new born babies know just how vital sleep is, and in reality how little you (and your baby) actually get. So anything that has the potential to make your baby sleep for longer is certainly worth giving a go. Establishing a solid sleeping pattern from the beginning is very important, but also very difficult.

Music helps you relax

Life is stressful at times and it is vital for your mental health that you take some time to unwind and relax. What better way to do this by listening to some relaxing music?! Music can help you find your happy place and let the world around you slip away for a moment or two.

People who are more relaxed are better equipped to tackle anything the day throws at them. Therefore it is important that you take some time for yourself and amplify the session with some music. There is a lot of good relaxing or chill songs available that can help you relieve some of your stress.