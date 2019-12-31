Anna Kendrick. Source: Kathclick, Bigstock

Anna Kendrick’s Full Name

What is Anna Kendrick’s full name?

Anna Kendrick’s full name is Anna Cooke Kendrick. She is known professionally by her real first and last name and has been acting since she was a child. Many celebrities choose to use a stage name, but Anna Kendrick’s relatively simple and memorable name has served her well in her career and is becoming one of the better known names in Hollywood.

Anna Kendrick’s Age

What is Anna Kendrick’s age?

Anna Kendrick was born on the 9th of August, 1985 and is current 34 years old. She was born in Portland, Maine. Anna Kendrick’s star began to rise in her 20’s and her career has continued to grow from there. Even in her 30’s she is still portraying college kids, although she may be too old to convincingly pull of high school students now!

Anna Kendrick’s Family

Who is Anna Kendrick’s family?

Anna Kendrick is the daughter of Janice (nee Cooke) and accountant and William Kendrick, a history teacher. Her maternal grandparent were named Ronald and Ruth Cooke. She also has an older brother, Michael Cooke Kendrick, who acted in a film in 2000 called Looking for an Echo.

Anna Kendrick’s education

Where did Anna Kendrick go to school?

Anna Kendrick went to school in Portland and graduated from Deering High School. She did not go to university before she entered the entertainment business. Whilst attending primary school, Kendrick started appearing in community theatre projects. She landed a role in the Maine State Musical Theatres production of Gypsy.

Anna Kendrick’s Residence

Where does Anna Kendrick live?

Anna Kendrick lives in a relatively unflashy home in Los Angeles. She purchased her modestly sized home for $1,020,00. The double storey home has 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms and features a timber decked outdoor area. The home also has a large walk-in closet and spacious garage area. The investment is likely a wise one and in opposition to the trend of newly rich actors dropping huge sums of money on mansions around the Hollywood Hills area.

Anna Kendrick’s height and weight

What is Anna Kendrick’s height and weight?

Anna Kendrick is tiny and petite. She stands at only 5 foot 2 inches tall, or around 157 cm. She weighs around 52kg’s. She is certainly a lot shorter than many of her co-stars, which has been noticeable when she standing next to the much taller Blake Lively or Hailee Stanfield.

Anna Kendrick’s nationality

What nationality is Anna Kendrick?

Anna Kendrick was born in the United States and is an American citizen. She spent her childhood growing up in Portland, Maine but began travelling for auditions in New York as a child. Anna Kendrick is of English, Irish and Scottish ancestry.

Anna Kendrick’s religion

What religion does Anna Kendrick follow?

Anna Kendrick was raised in a Protestant household, which she called ‘Christian-Light’. For a period of time she became very religious as a child, but started to question religion at the age of 14-15. She has not spoken about her current religious beliefs but doesn’t seem to be practicing any particular faith as an adult.

Anna Kendrick’s fame

What is Anna Kendrick famous for?

Anna Kendrick is famous for being an American actress and singer. Her career first started when she was a child, she acted and sung in a number of theatre production as a child, most notably the 1998 Broadway musical High Society. She has fast become on of the most well-liked actresses in Hollywood.

Anna Kendrick’s early career

How did Anna Kendrick’s career start?

Anna Kendrick started her career as a child with roles in theatre productions in New York City. She gained a supporting role in the Broadway Production High Society at the age of 12 and won a Theatre World Award for her performance. She later played a supporting tole in the 2003 production of A Little Night Music for the New York City Opera. Her film debut was in the musical film Camp, an independent film which earned her an Independent Spirit Award. She later starred in Rocket Science.

Anna Kendrick’s breakthrough role

What was Anna Kendrick’s breakthrough role?

Kendrick got her break through role in 2008, with a supporting role in the romance movie Twilight, which became a major block buster film. She appeared in the subsequent sequel film, The Twilight Sage: New Moon and appeared alongside George Clooney in Up in the Air. The role earned her nominations for best supporting actress from the Academy Awards, Golden Gloe Awards, Screen Actor Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards. In 2010 she appeared in The Twilight Sage: Eclipse and Scoot Pilgrim vs. The World. She has also appeared in What To Expect When You’re Expecting and The Company You Keep. In 2012 she got a role in Pitch Perfect, which is now the role she is best known for. She starred alongside Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Brittany Snow in the film and was praised for her performance. She has gone on to appear in two sequels to the film.

Anna Kendrick’s continued film success

What has Anna Kendrick done since her breakthrough role?

After her break out roles in Twilight and Pitch Perfect, Kendrick went on to appear in Drinking Buddies, Life After Beth, The Voices, Happy Christmas and Cake. She also played Cinderella in Disney’s Into The Woods. She has also appeared alongside Zac Efron in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and in A Simple Favor.

Anna Kendrick’s net worth

What is Anna Kendrick’s net worth?

Anna Kendrick is currently estimated to have a net worth of around $14 million. Considering her star is still rising it is likely future movie roles will begin to earn her a larger salary. Most of her earnings have been through her film, stage and television performances but she has also recently begun to appear in a number of commercials for the Hilton Hotel chain. In 2013 she was named one of the lowest paid actresses in Hollywood but that has changed now with more high profile roles on her resume.

Anna Kendrick’s personal life

Who has Anna Kendrick dated?

Anna Kendrick was first reported to have started a relationship with director Edgar Wright in 2009. Edgar Wright is best known for his films Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End. Kendrick and Wright met on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Their relationship came to an end in 2013, although she was rumoured to have dated Jake Gyllenhaal in 2011. Anna Kendrick is currently dating cinematographer, Ben Richardson, whom she first met on the set of Drinking Buddies. The couple have been dating since 2014. The couple keep their relationship fairly private but are regularly spotted together by paparazzi. She has been open about her past dating life and experiences with men during interviews, but does not usually mention names or specifics.

