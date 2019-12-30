Brad Pitt at the Ad Astra LA Premiere at the Arclight Hollywood on September 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

Brad Pitt’s Full Name

What is Brad Pitt’s full name?

Brad Pitt’s full name is William Bradley Pitt, his stage name is a shortened version of his middle name although he has been known for using his real name to pick up ladies. Many celebrities choose to go by their middle names to help keep their ‘real’ and on-stage identities separate.

Brad Pitt’s Age

What is Brad Pitt’s age?

Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, he is currently 55 years old. Brad Pitt was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma and is the first of three siblings. Brad Pitt was a Hollywood heartthrob in his younger years, he is aging gracefully although is now showing signs of aging with grey hair.

Brad Pitt’s family

Who is Brad Pitt’s family?

Brad Pitt’s father is William Alvin Pitt, the proprietor of a trucking company and Jane Etta, a school counsellor. He also has several younger siblings, Douglas Mitchell and Julie Neal. He spent most of his childhood with his family in Springfield, Missouri and was raised in a conservative Christian home.

Brad Pitt’s education

Where did Brad Pitt go to school?

Brad Pitt first attended school at Kickapoo High School where he actively participated in a number of sporting team and the school forensics club and debate team. Upon graduating from university Pitt enrolled in the University of Missouri but did not graduate, instead he left and move to LA where he began taking acting lessons.

Brad Pitt’s Residence

Where does Brad Pitt live?

Brad Pitt lives in a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. The huge home has a an adventure park outside for the kids which includes a tree house, skate park, bouncy castle and slides and a swing set. After his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s height and weight

What is Brad Pitt’s height and weight?

, Brad Pit admitted it was too hard to be in the house for a while, so he went to stay on friends couches.

Brad Pitt is five foot 11 inches, or about 180cm tall which is the average height of most men in America. Brad Pitt weighs in at around 78kg usually, although his weight fluctuates depending on his roles. For Fight Club Brad Pitt lost some weight, whilst in other roles he has bulked up.

Brad Pitt’s nationality

What nationality is Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt was born in the United States and his nationality is American. His parents have a mixed heritage from Europe with ancestors hailing from Scotland, Ireland, England and other countries. He has lived in LA for many years, although he regularly travels all over the world.

Brad Pitt’s religion

What religion does Brad Pitt follow?

Brad Pitt was born into a conservative Christian household and grew up as a Southern Baptist. He questioned religion throughout much of his life and said that he swung between agnosticism and atheism, but now that he’s older he has said that was rebellion and that he now ‘clings to religion’.

Brad Pitt’s fame

What is Brad Pitt famous for?

Brad Pitt has become famous as an actor and film producer in Hollywood; over the course of his career he has won multiple awards and nominations. He has his own production company called Plan B Entertainment. Brad Pitt first rose to fame in the 90s with a number of successful films such as Interview with a Vampire and Seven and his career continued to grow from strength to strength in the 2000’s with cult hits like Fight Club.

Brad Pitt’s early career

How did Brad Pitt’s career start?

Whilst he was struggling to get a foothold in LA, Brad Pitt took acting lessons. His early parts included unaccredited parts in films such as No Way Out, No Man’s Land and Less Than Zero. He later had a two episode role on the soap opera Another World, and made a guest appearance on Growing Pains. He also later appeared on 21 Jump Street. His first leading role was in The Dark Side of the Sun – the film was shelved and was not released until 1997. He made many more film and Tv appearance in the 80s and early 90s, eventually appearing in Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise s a small time criminal, the role helped to define him as a sex symbol.

Brad Pitt’s breakthrough role

What was Brad Pitt’s breakthrough role?

Brad Pitt’s career really started to take off in 1994, when he got a role in Interview with the Vampire, alongside Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater and Antonio Banderas. He later starred in Legends of The Fall, which resulted in Pitt receiving a nomination for Best Actor. He also appeared in the successful film Seven and 12 Monkeys.

Brad Pitt’s continued film success

What has Brad Pitt done since his breakthrough role?

Following his success in the 90s Brad Pitt continued to star in a number of commercially successful films, including Fight Club. He later starred in the Ocean’s Eleven film and went on to appear in the sequels. Other major movies include Troy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Inglourious Basterds and 12 Years A Slave. He has appeared in many other major films and worked with some of the biggest directors in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt’s net worth

What is Brad Pitt’s net worth?

Brad Pitt has a net worth of $300 million. He earns millions from his film roles as well as high profile endorsements for products like Heineken. He also earns a significant income from his production company which has produced a number of hugely successful films.

Brad Pitt’s personal life

Who has Brad Pitt married?

Brad Pitt’s first marriage was to Jennifer Aniston, who he met in 1998 and married in 2000. In 2005 they decided to separate and Aniston filed for divorce. During divorce proceeding, Brad Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie began to attract media attention. He told the media that there was no infidelity but pictures emerged of the two together increasingly often. Eventually Angelina Jolie confirmed that she was pregnant with Brad’s child and they married after seven years together in 2012. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and the divorce was finalised in 2019.

Who has Brad Pitt dated?

Prior to his marriage Brad Pitt dated singer Sinitta for two years. He was also linked to Robin Givens, Christina Appegate, E.g Daily, Juliette Lewis (who was 17 when she dated a 27 year old Brad Pitt), Thandie Newton and Gwyneth Paltrow. He has been linked to Charlize Theron post-divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Does Brad Pitt have children?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have several adoptive children and their own genetic children. Brad legally adopted Maddox (who was born in Cambodia) whom Angelina adopted prior to their relationship and later adopted Zahara (who was born in Ethiopia), who Jolie adopted in 2005 accompanied by Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie later gave birth to Shiloh (who was born in Nambia) in 2006. They couple later adopted Pax (who was born in Vietnam), before Angelina gave birth to twins Knox and Vivienne (who were born in Nice, France). The pictures of the twins were the most expensive ever sold and cost $14 million; the couple donated the proceeds to the Jolie-Pitt foundation.

