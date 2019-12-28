Angelina Jolie. Source: Gage Skidmore, Flickr via Wikimedia Commons

Angelina Jolie’s Full Name

What is Angelina Jolie’s full name?

Angelina Jolie’s birth name was Angelina Jolie Voight. She dropped the ‘Voight’ from her name officially as an adult; she had been using her middle name in her stage name for years at that point. She changed her name to Angelina Jolie Pitt after marrying Brad Pitt. She has recently reverted to Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie’s Age

What is Angelina Jolie’s age?

Angelina Jolie was born on the 4th of June, 1975. She is currently aged 44. She has regularly topped lists of hottest celebrities over the years. She is still considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood and barely shows her age. She did undergo a double mastectomy recently to avoid suffering from cancer like her mother did.

Angelina Jolie’s family

Who is Angelina Jolie’s family?

Angelina Jolie is the daughter of actor Jon Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand. She was raised by her mother for most of her life after her parents slip up in 1976 and has famously had a poor relationship with her father for most of her life. Her mother gave up her acting career to care for her and her siblings, but her father continued acting. Jolie has a brother, James Haven. She is the niece of singer-songwriter Chip Taylor and the volcanologist Barry Voight.

Angelina Jolie’s education

Where did Angelina Jolie go to school?

Jolie attended Beverly Hills High School where she felt like an outsider amongst the rich kids she went to school with who came from more affluent families, whilst Jolie’s mother earned a more modest income. She was often teased at school for being skinny. She later transferred to Moreno High School, an alternative school where she developed a ‘punk’ personality and got into wearing all black and experimenting with knife play. For a time she studied to be a funeral director. She studied theatre after graduating high school.

Angelina Jolie’s Residence

Where does Angelina Jolie live?

Angelina’s home is located in Los Feliz, LA. The home is a 2.1 acre estate and is a stunning mansion that was built in 1913. The home has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. It also contains a separate guesthouse, a gym, a tea-house and a pool house. The home is worth $25 million dollars and she purchased it after her split from Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie’s height and weight

What is Angelina Jolie’s height and weight?

Angelina Jolie is 5 feet 6 inches tall, or roughly 169 cm tall and weight 54kg. She suffered from an eating disorder as a teenager and has always been very thin, although her weight has fluctuated over the years. The media has widely reported on her weight loss in times of stress, including after the loss of her mother and her break-up with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie’s nationality

What nationality is Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie was born in the United States and is American although she has famously lived a very nomadic existence and many of her children have dual citizenships in other countries due to being born overseas. She own properties all across the world and has lived in other countries for extended periods of time, now that she has split from Brad Pitt she has settled in LA to be closer to her children. Her family heritage includes German, Slovak and French Canadian ancestry.

Angelina Jolie’s religion

What religion does Angelina Jolie follow?

Angelina Jolie was not raised in a religious family and for many years did not express religious beliefs but she recently said that her life was changed by an encounter with a World War II survivor, Louis Zamperini who passed away at the age of 97. Zamperini was a born-again Christian who had previously survived 47 days in a lifeboat after a plane crash. Jolie’s time with the man encouraged her belief in God and spirituality.

Angelina Jolie’s fame

What is Angelina Jolie famous for?

Angelina is most famous for being an actress but she is also a filmmaker and humanitarian. She has one many accolades during her career including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. She is often cited as one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood and one of the most influential people in the industry. Her personal life has been the subject of widespread publicity over the years and she regularly appears in tabloids and media publications.

Angelina Jolie’s early career

How did Angelina Jolie’s career start?

Jolie’s first role was a bit part in her father’s movie ‘Lookin’ to Get Out’. She decided to get into acting at the age of 16 but was often told that her demeanor was too dark. She made five appearances in her brother’s student films and several music videos (most notably Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Stand by my woman’). Her professional career in film first began in 1993 with a straight-to-video role in Cyborg 2. She disliked the film so much that she did not audition for another role for more than a year. She later has supporting roles in Without Evidence and Hackers. Hacker’s did not do well but became a cult hit.

Angelina Jolie’s breakthrough role

What was Angelina Jolie’s breakthrough role?

Angelina Jolie’s career started to take off after she won a Golden Globe Award for her role in Geoge Wallace. Her big break came when she took on the role of supermodel Gia Carangi in Gia. The film chronicled the models life and breakdown and gained Jolie a Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award. She earned a reputation for being difficult to work with whilst working on Gia because she would stay in character. She made appearances in Hell’s Kitchen and Playing By Heart, before meeting Billy Bob Thornton on the set of Pushing Tin. She appeared in several more films before appearing on Girl, Interrupted which help Jolie achieve mainstream success.

Angelina Jolie’s continued film success

What has Angelina Jolie done since his breakthrough role?

Angelina Jolie became widely known in the 2000’s thanks to her roles in big blockbuster films. She became popular thanks to her role as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider franchise. She also appeared in films such as Original Sin, which was the first of a number of badly received films. She appeared in many films in the intervening years, but did not have another major blockbuster success until 2005’s Mr. & Mrs Smith, where she met Brad Pitt. More recently Angelina Jolie has appeared in Maleficent and its sequel, Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan and Marvel’s The Eternals.

Angelina Jolie’s net worth

What is Angelina Jolie’s net worth?

Angelina Jolie’s current net worth is $100 million. Her main source of income comes from acting. She also earns money from producing, film-making, directing and product endorsement. Jolie’s production company has been responsible for movies such as Maleficent and By The Sea. Her endorsement deals have earned up to $12 million dollars.

Angelina Jolie’s personal life

Who has Angelina Jolie married?

Angelina Jolie has been married three times and is now divorced from Johnny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt. Her first marriage to Johnny Lee Miller was in 1996 and involved her attending the wedding in black pants and a white shirt. The marriage ended the following year, but they remained on good terms. Jolie got remarried in 2000 to Billy Bob Thornton. Their marriage became a topic of tabloid news because of their regular declarations of love and bizarre shows of affection (such as wearing vials of blood around their necks). They announced that they were adopting a child in 2002 before separating only three months later. Jolie later met Brad Pitt in 2005 the relationship was highly publicised due to cheating rumours as Brad Pitt was still with Jennifer Aniston when the couple met. They confirmed their relationship in 2006 and married in 2012, before separating in 2016.

Who has Angelina Jolie dated?

Angelina moved in with a boyfriend at the age of 14. She did date again for several years after but later had a relationship with the actress Jenny Shimizu. She has also been linked to Timothy Hutton.

