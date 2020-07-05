Camila Cabello’s Full Name

What is her full name?

The singer’s full name is actually Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, meaning she chooses to go by her middle name and first surname publicly.

Camila Cabello’s Age

What is her age?

The singer was born on the 3rd of March 1997 in Cojimar, Cuba. She is currently 23 years old and has been performing for a number of years.

Camila Cabello’s Family

Who is her family?

The singer was born in Cuba to parents Sinuhe Estrabao and Alejandro Cabello and grew up in East Havana. Her father was born in Mexico City whilst her mother is Cuban. The singer has a younger sister named Sofia. The family moved a number of times between Mexico City and Havana when the singer was growing up before relocating to Miami, Florida in the US at the age of five. The singer moved with her mother, leaving her father behind at the time because he could not get a visa until 18 months later. The singer was given American citizenship in 2008 and attended Miami Palmetto High School up until 2012, when she left in the 9th grade to pursue singing.

Camila Cabello’s home

Where does she live?

The singer purchased a Hollywood Hills home in May 2019 for $3.38 million. The home is set across 3500 square feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home has an open floor plan and a pool, master suit and fireplace.

Camila Cabello’s height and weight

What is her height and weight?

The singer is petite, standing at approximately 157 cm’s tall and weighing in at around 48 kg’s. The singer has said that her diet secret is to eat a banana with almost every meal.

Camila Cabello’s nationality

What nationality is she?

The singer is Cuban-America, born in Cojimar, Cuba she eventually gained her US citizenship. Her parents are Cuban and Mexican and she has Hispanic ancestry.

Camila Cabello’s fame

What is she famous for?

Camila Cabello is famous for being a Cuban American singer and songwriter. She first became famous as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony which was founded on The X Factor USA in 2012. Whilst a member of the group, the singer began to establish herself as a solo artist. She left Fifth Harmony in 2016 and quickly became popular for her solo efforts with her debut album reaching number one in the US. The singer’s music has been streamed billions of times on different streaming platform and she had the best-selling digital single of 2018. The singer has won a number of awards over the course of her career, including two Latin Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and a Billboard Music Award. She has been nominated three times for Grammy Awards.

Camila Cabello’s early career

How did her career start?

The singer began her career by auditioning for the X Factor with Aretha Franklin’s song ‘Respect’. The audition could not be aired because the show could not get the rights to the song. After being eliminated during the bootcamp round of the show the singer was brought back to the stage alongside Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane to form a girl group. The group finished in fifth place on the show and signed a join deal with Syco Music and Epic Records.

Fifth Harmony released their first EP ‘Better Together’ in 2013. The EP generated two top ten singles, ‘Worth It’ and ‘Work From Home’ and toured throughout 2013 and 2016. The singer collaborated with Shawn Mendes on a duet in 2015, the single charted at number 20 in the US and achieved platinum certification. In 2016 she released a single with Machine Gun Kelly called ‘Bad Things’. In 2016 she announced her departure from Fifth Harmony, conflicting accounts of the reason for her departure were given at the time.

Camila Cabello’s career breakthrough

What was her career breakthrough?

In 2017 the singer collaborated with Norwegian DJ Cashmere Cat on the song ‘Love Incredible’, it was leaked online before the official version was released on Cashmere Cat’s studio album ‘9’. She then worked with Pitbull and J Balvin on the song ‘Hey Ma’ for the soundtrack of the film ‘The Fate of the Furious’. She also collaborated with Major Lazer, Travis Scott and Quavo on the song ‘Know No Better’. In 2017 she announced her first solo album release ‘The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving’. Ahead of the album’s release she issued her debut solo single ‘Crying in the Club’ and performed at the Billboard Music Awards. She worked with Young Thug on her single ‘Havana’ which reached number one in Australia, Canada and the UK, Ireland, France, Hungary and the US. The song received 888 million streams on Spotify, making her the most streamed female artist for June 2018. The singer’s debut album was titled ‘Camila’ and released in 2018; it debuted at number one in the US and received platinum certification. In the same year she won the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the year for her song ‘Havana’.

In April 2018 the singer began her Never Be The Same Tour and was featured on the single ‘Sangria Wine’ by Pharrell Williams. In May 2018 the singer made an appearance on Maroon 5’s music video ‘Girls Like You’ with Cardi B and performed as the opening act for Taylor Swift during her Reputation Stadium Tour. The singer headlined an arena for the first time in 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

In 2018 the singer started working on new music and was also nominated for two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. In 2019 she announced that she would be starring in the film adaptation of Cinderella. In 2019 she again collaborated with Shawn Mendes on her song ‘Senorita’. The song debuted at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and also released another collaboration with Mendes, the song ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’. In late 2019 the singer posted a teaser on Instagram for her second album, ‘Romance’ and released two single ‘Liar’ and ‘Shameless’. The album was released in December 2019 and was supported by a tour in 2020. The singer participated in iHeart Media’s Living Room Concert for America, a benefit to raise awareness and funds for relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

Camila Cabello’s net worth

What is her net worth?

The singer has an estimated net worth of $14 million thanks to her career in girl band Fifth Harmony and her solo career and collaborations.

Camila Cabello’s personal life

Who has she been in a relationship with?

Camila Cabello dated coach and writer Matthew Hussey between 2018 and 2019, the couple met on the set of Today. She later began dating Shawn Mendes in 2019, although the relationship has been marred by controversy over accusations that it was formed for publicity. The pair are currently living together and have been spotted on walks together. The couple regularly shares details of their relationship online on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter and the singer has credited the relationship with helping to add more layer and depth to her music.