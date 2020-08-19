D’Angelo’s Full Name

What is his full name?

The singer’s full name is Michael Eugene Archer but he is best known by his stage name D’Angelo.

D’Angelo’s Age

What is his age?

The singer was born on the 11th of February 1974 in Richmod, Virginia. He is currently 46 years old.

D’Angelo’s Family

Who is his family?

D’Angelo is the son of a Pentecostal preacher and was raised in the religion by his family. He has a brother named Luther. His musical talents became obvious to his family early on and at the age of three his brother Luther saw him playing piano.

D’Angelo’s Education

Where did he go to school?

D’Angelo joined a musical group early on called Michael Archer and Precise and after a successful night at the Apollo Theater’s Amateur night in 19991, the then 18-year-old singer and musician dropped out of school and moved to New York City to try and launch his music career.

D’Angelo’s height and weight

What is his height and weight?

The singer is approximately 168 cm’s tall and weighs around 136 kg’s. He has gained a lot of weight since he first got famous, which caused him to sink into depression for a time.

D’Angelo’s fame

What is he famous for?

D’Angelo is famous for being an American singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. He is often associated with the neo-soul sound and achieved major success in the 1990s. His debut album was commercially successful and his single ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel) earned him a Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal. D’Angelo quickly became uncomfortable however with his status as a sex symbol and went on to struggle with personal issues such as alcoholism and took a fourteen-year long break from music as a result. The singer released his third album in 2014, it was critically acclaimed and received well, peaking at number five on the US charts.

D’Angelo’s early career

How did his career start?

The singer signed a publishing deal with the label EMI Music in 1991 after he got the attention of record producers with a demp. He impressed during his audition which included an unexpected three hour piano recital and eventually signed a recording contract in 1993. His first success came when he put out the hit single ‘U Will Know’ which he co-wrote and co-produced for R&B supergorup Black Men United. The song was featured in the film ‘Jason’s Lyric’ in 1994 and the song peaked at number five on the Hot R&B ad Hip-Hop charts and number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. The success of the song created interest around him and led to early buzz in the music industry.

D’Angelo’s career breakthrough

What was his career breakthrough?

D’Angelo released his debut album ‘Brown Sugar’ in 1995, the sales for the album were slow to take-off at first but the album eventually became a hit. The album debuted at number six on the R&B chart in July 1995 and peaked at number four on the charts in 1996. It peaked at number 22 on the Billboard 200 chart, the album sold more than 300,000 copies in the first two months of its release and sold more than 400,000 by the start of 1996. The albums was certified platinum in the US and is estimated to have sold about two million copies since its release.

D’Angelo’s continued career success

What has he done since his career breakthrough?

After the success of his first album the singer began a four and a half year hiatus, after taking two years to promote his debut album he found himself struggling with writers block. He said during his writers block period that songs came from living life, so it needed to be lived before he could write good songs. Whilst on his break from writing original musical he released cover versions and remakes of other songs. He did a cover collaboration with Erykah Badu on the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell song ‘Your Precious Love’ which was used on the soundtrack of High School High. The singer also covered the Prince song ‘She’s Always in My Hair’ for the soundtrack of the 1997 film ‘Scream 2’. His second album ‘Voodoo’ was released in 2000 and received critical acclaim from music critics. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart and sold 320,000 copies in its first week. The album remained on the Billboard 200 chart for 33 consecutive weeks. In 2001 the album won a Grammy Award for Best R&B album.

The first two singles on the album ‘Devil’s Pie’ and ‘Left & Right’ peaked at number 69 and number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video for ‘Left&Right’ was relatively commercially unnoticed because MTV refused to put the video on rotation after they missed the deadline for its initial premiere. The third single on the album ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel)’ became the most successful song on the album and peaked at number 25. The song earned several nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards including Video of the Year, Best R&B Video and Best Male Video.

Towards the end of his worldwide tour to promote the album, D’Angelo’s personal problems had started to affect his performances. His sex symbol status had started to make him uncomfortable and following the tour the singer went back to his home in Richmond, Virginia and disappeared from the public eye. He’d began to develop a drinking problem after the suicide of a close friend and plans for a future alum were scrapped after he his alcoholism became an issue.

By 2005 the singer’s girlfriend had left him, as had his manager. He entered rehab after a car accident and an arrest for a DUI and cannabis possession. He did not put out any solo music for a long time but worked with other artists.

In 2008 he released the album ‘The Best So Far…’ which included songs from previous albums and rarities. In 2011 he announced European tour dates for 2012 and played a number of hits from previous albums as well as premiering four new songs, ‘Sugah Daddy’, ‘Ain’t That Easy’, ‘Another Life’ and ‘The Charade’. In 2012 he performed at Made In America (run by Jay-Z) where he performed his song ‘The Charade’ and ‘Sugah Daddy’. D’Angelo’s third album was released in 2014, titled ‘Black Messiah’. The album was met with widespread acclaim from critics and received an impressive 95/100 score on Metacritic. The album debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 117,000 copies in its first week of sales in the US. The album was supported by a tour known as the second coming and the band The Vanguard. The European leg of the tour began in Zurich and ended in Brussels. At the Grammy Awards the album won Best R&B album. The song ‘Really Love’ won Best R&B song. The album also received a nomination for the Record of the Year.

In 2015 he confirmed that he was working on more music. In 2019 he released the song ‘Unshaken’.

D’Angelo’s net worth

What is his net worth?

D’Angelo has an estimated net worth of around $2 million thanks to his successful career as a musician. He has achieved impressive album sales and also been on a number of worldwide tours.

D’Angelo’s personal life

Who has he dated?

The singer dated Angie Stone in the 1990s and had a son with her, called Michael D’Angelo Archer II who was born in 1998. He also has two other kids, Imani Archer and Morocco Archer.