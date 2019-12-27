Al Pacino. Source: GabboT, Wikimedia Commons

Al Pacino’s Full Name

What is Al Pacino’s full name?

Al Pacino’s full name is Alfredo James Pacino; he goes by the shortened and more colloquial ‘Al’ professionally. Al Pacino’s name is reflection of his Italian heritage. Al Pacino’s grandfather was from Sicily. Alfredo is a common Italian first name.

Al Pacino’s Age

What is Al Pacino’s age?

Al Pacino was born on the 25th April, 1940. He is currently 79 years of age and was born in the East Harlem borough of New York City. His career has spanned more than five decades, from his teenage years to his adult years. Al Pacino is still active and taking roles with his most recent being a 2019 film.

Al Pacino’s Family

Who is Al Pacino’s family?

Al Pacino is the son of Rose (nee Gerardi) and Salvatore Pacino, his parents were both Italian American and divorced when he was two years old. Al Pacino grew up with his mother and Grandparents in The Bronx. His grandparents, Kate and James Gerardi were Sicilian immigrants. Pacino’s father was also a Sicilian immigrant who worked as an insurance salesman and restaurateur. Pacino’s mother died aged 43, and his grandfather died the following year when Pacino was only 43.

Al Pacino’s education

Where did Al Pacino go to school?

Pacino attended Herman Ridder Junior High School but dropped most of his classes except for English. He then attended the High School of Performing Arts, after gaining admission by auditioning. He left home over his decision to attend the school, as his mother disagreed with the decision. Al Pacino took a number of low paying jobs to finance his studies.

Pacino was known as a troublemaker at school, occasionally getting into fights and smoking and drinking from a young age. He acted in basement plays and later joined HB Studio where he met his acting teacher, Charlie Laughton.

Al Pacino’s Residence

Where does Al Pacino live?

Al Pacino resides in a Spanish-style mansion in Los Angeles overlooking the Hollywood Hills. His luxurious house is worth more than $34 million. The estate is 10 acres and has four bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 360 degree views of the Pacific Ocean. The 1906-built property features an 18-foot high central dome decorated with 24-carat gold leaf and a formal dining room featuring a scene of Alexander the Great conquering Persepolis in 300 B.C.

Al Pacino’s height and weight

What is Al Pacino’s height and weight?

Al Pacino is 5 feet 7 inches tall, or 170 cm and weighs around 72kg’s. Al Pacino has always been slim and lean, he is muscular but not overly bulky. In recent years he has gained and lost weight, depending on his film commitments. As he ages, Al Pacino seems to put on weight more quickly than he did in his younger days. In 2016 he was photographed looking much heavier than he normal was.

Al Pacino’s nationality

What nationality is Al Pacino?

Al Pacino is the son of Italian American parents who hailed from Sicily. Al Pacino was born in the United States and is an American citizen but has Sicilian Italian and Neapolitan Italian ancestry. Unlike many American born Italian’s, who often have mixed ancestry, his heritage is almost entirely Italian.

Al Pacino’s religion

What religion does Al Pacino follow?

Al Pacino was baptized and raised in a Catholic household but it seems he did not grow up carefully following Catholic traditions. Pacino’s parents divorced and his father remarried a number of times, contrary to Catholic tradition. Al Pacino has not talked much about his religious views, preferring to keep it private.

Al Pacino’s fame

What is Al Pacino famous for?

Al Pacino is most famous for being an American actor and a filmmaker. He has received many accolades over the course of his career. He has won a number of Academy Awards, Tony Awards Emmy Awards and the Triple Crown of Acting. He has also received the AFI Life Achievement Award and Cecil B DeMille Award and the national medal of Arts.

Al Pacino’s early career

How did Al Pacino’s career start?

Al Pacino started as a stage performer before making his debut appearance in Me, Natalie, an indie film which led to Pacino signing with a talent agency the following year. Pacino went on to appear as a heroin addict in The Panic in Needle Park which won him the attention of director Francis Ford Coppola who cast him in The Godfather. The role turned out to be his breakthrough role and earned him an Academy Award, although he boycotted the ceremony because he was offended to be nominated for supporting actor, despite having more screen time than Marlon Brando.

Al Pacino’s breakthrough role

What was Al Pacino’s breakthrough role?

Al Pacino went on to have a highly successful career after appearing in The Godgather. He appeared in films such as Scarecrow, Dog Day Afternoon and Bobby Deerfield, he was nominated for four Oscars for his performances. In the 1980s he appeared in Scarface, which turned out to be one of his defining roles. He also appeared in Revolution and Sea of love. In the 90s he appeared in the final installment in The Godfather trilogy. He also starred in films such as Frankie and Johnny, Scent of a Woman, Carlito’s Way, Heat, The Devil’s Advocate and more. He won three Golden Globes in the 2000s, appearing in films such as The Merchant of Venice, Oceans Thirteen, 88 Minutes and Righteous Kill.

Al Pacino’s continued film success

What has Al Pacino done since his breakthrough role?

In recent years Al Pacino has appeared in films like You Don’t Know Jack, which earned him his second Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. He also appeared in Jack and Jill which was panned by critics. He has also appeared in Phil Spector, Paterno, Danny Collins, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and most recently Hunters.

Al Pacino’s net worth

What is Al Pacino’s net worth?

Al Pacino’s net worth is estimated to be $165 million dollars. Most of his income has been earned from his movie roles and filmmaking pursuits. He has said in the past that it was never about the money for him when it comes to acting, rather it is about the love of the craft.

Al Pacino’s personal life

Who has Al Pacino married?

Al Pacino has never married, although he has been in long-term relationships in the past. His ex-girlfriends, Diane Keaton, who he dated in the 1980s said that he likely would have struggled to be happy in a long-term marriage. Despite being popular with the ladies, he has never settled down.

Who has Al Pacino dated?

Al Pacino has dated a number of woman over the years including Tuesday Weld, Jill Clayburch, Marthe Keller, Kathleen Quinlan, Lyndall Hobbs and Diane Keaton. He has had a ten year long relationship with Argentine actress Lucila Polak between the years of 2008 and 2018.

Does Al Pacino have kids?

Al Pacino has three children. His eldest child, Julie Marie was born in 1989, her mother is acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also has twins, a son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose (born in 2001) who he shared with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

