Everything you need to know about Alexander James Rodriguez

Alexander James Rodriguez ’s Full Name

What is his full name?

Alexander was born Alexander James Rodriguez, although he often goes by AJ for short. The singer uses his full name in most interviews.

Alexander James Rodriguez’s Age?

What is his age?

The actor and singer-songwriter was born on the 12th of June 1972 in Marbella, Spain.

Alexander James Rodriguez’s Family

Who is his family?

Alexander James Rodriguez is the son of British-born Liz Rodriguez. Although Alexander was born and raised in Spain, his mother, uncles, and grandparents all lived in England, until his mother moved to Marbella in 2000. His maternal grandfather was born in Madrid and worked as a restaurant manager for many years all over Europe before settling in London. He served at Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer’s wedding banquet. The actor-singer has no siblings. He and his mother live between London and Los Angeles.

Alexander James Rodriguez’s Education

Where did he go to school?

Alexander James Rodriguez went to pre-school in Marbella and Balsicas in Spain. In Los Angeles he attended Dixie Canyon Elementary School and the Science Academy Stem Magnet in North Hollywood for middle school, and later as a teen at the private Catholic school, Notre Dame High School. He is in choir and the beach volleyball team. For many years, Alexander has been part of a private swim team, Vision Swim.

Alexander James Rodriguez’s home

Where does he live?

The actor and singer-songwriter lives with his mother in Sherman Oaks in Southern California, but also shares a family property in Murcia in Spain.

Alexander James Rodriguez’s height and weight

What is his height and weight?

Alexander James Rodriguez is approximately 177 cm’s tall and still growing. He is quite lean in build weighing 115lbs.

Alexander James Rodriguez’s fame.

What is he famous for?

Alexander James Rodriguez is famous for being an English actor and singer-songwriter, and philanthropist. As a singer he rose to fame at age 13 when he received the ‘Rising Star Award’ at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, for his debut single, ‘My Crew’. Predominantly known as an actor, the teen transitioned to music during the height of the pandemic in 2020. His most popular music video to date is his debut Spanish-English hybrid song, ‘Bella Loquita’.

As a philanthropist, in 2020, Alexander released a Christmas song called ‘Holiday in L.A.’ The teen donated all profits to UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund. In July of 2021 he launched a merchandise line called ‘California’ with all proceeds donated to No Kid Hungry. An organization dedicated to feeding children across America.

Alexander James Rodriguez’s early career

How did their career start?

As a singer he released three singles in 2020, called ‘My Crew,’ ‘Your Smile,’ ‘Up To You’ and the charity Christmas song, ‘Holiday in LA’. At the top of 2021 the singer released his coming-of-age song, ‘Doesn’t Matter To Me’ followed by ‘We Are,’ and the California state anthem song, ‘California’ which gained widespread media coverage. His Latin-American single ‘Bella Loquita’ has become a fan favorite and in July 2021 began trending on Instagram Reels.

In August 2021, Alexander James Rodriguez released his British pop single, ‘Freedom’. Having been referenced in the press as the next George Michael, Alexander’s ‘Freedom’ pays respect to the late George Michael whilst representing his British roots and true love for 80’s Brit Pop. The teen chose the “Choose Life” graphic T-shirt and the Pride color spectrum on the cover art to represent the freedom of diversity and inclusion.

As an actor, Alexander has appeared in multiple movies and commercials. His most notable role is the voice of Cardamon in the Netflix show ‘Bee and Puppycat’ which he began voicing at age 7 and continues to voice.

Alexander James Rodriguez’s personal life

The teen is yet to date or be seen out publicly with anyone.