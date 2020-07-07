Avril Lavigne’s Full Name

What is her full name?

Avril Lavigne’s full name is Avril Ramona Lavigne, her name is French and means born in the month of April.

Avril Lavigne’s Age

What is her age?

The singer was born on the 27th of September 1984 in Belleville, Ontario. She is currently 35 years old and has been successful since she was young.

Avril Lavigne’s Family

Who is her family?

The singer is the daughter of Jean-Claude Lavigne and Judith-Rosanne Lowshaw, her father was born in France. The singer has an older brother Matthew and younger sister Michelle. Her parents recognised her vocal abilities early on when sung ‘Jesus Loves Me’ on the way home from Church.

Her parents supported her singing talent, buying her a microphone, drum kit, keyboard and several guitars – they even converted their basement into a studio. The singer began performing at country fairs and singing songs by artists like the Dixie Chicks and began writing her own songs.

Avril Lavigne’s home

Where does she live?

The singer lived in a large Sherman Oaks, California chateau until recently; the home is now on the market for $7.9 million. The chateau was set across 10,200 square feet and has 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The home features a gym and yoga studio and a home theatre.

Avril Lavigne’s height and weight

What is her height and weight?

The singer’s height was 157 cm’s tall and approximately 50 kg’s. The singer is on a macrobiotic vegetarian diet designed to keep her blood sugar in check.

Avril Lavigne’s nationality

What nationality is she?

The singer is French-Canadian and was born in Ontario. She moved to Manhattan when she was still in her teens to begin working on her debut album. The singer has European roots and reportedly shares an ancestor with Justin Bieber, Ryan Gosling and Celine Dion.

Avril Lavigne’s religion

What religion does she follow?

The singer grew up in a Catholic household, her family was reportedly deeply religious and many of her early experiences in music were in Church, including her first solo.

Avril Lavigne’s fame

What is she famous for?

Avril Lavigne is famous for being a Canadian singer, songwriter and actress who achieved success early on, appearing on stage with Shania Twain by the age of 15 and signing her first recording contract by the age of 16.

The singer was well-known for her skate park persona and is often known as the Queen of Pop Punk. The singer has influenced a number of female-driven, punk-influenced bands since her debut. The singer has a number of hit singles and albums under her belt, as well as an appearance in the animated film ‘Over The Hedge’ and the film ‘Fast Food Nation’.

Avril Lavigne’s early career

How did her career start?

In 1999 the singer won a radio contest and was given the chance to perform alongside Shania Twain in front of an audience of 20,000 people. During the performance the singer was spotted by folk artist Stephen Medd who invited her to sing vocals on his album ‘Quinte Spirit’. In the same year she was discovered by manager Cliff Fabri who sent out VHS tapes of her performances. Mark Jowett received one of the tapes and brought her to New York to work with Peter Zizzo where she was noticed by Arista Records.

In 2000 she was invited to audition and was signed to a deal worth $1.25 million, her skater image carried over into the album and left school to focus on her career,

Avril Lavigne’s career breakthrough

What was her career breakthrough?

The singer spent several months trying to find her sound, the breakthrough came when she went to Los Angeles and recorded ‘Complicated’. Her debut album ‘Let Go’ was released in 2002 and reached number two on the US charts and went to number one in Australia, Canada and the UK. The singer became the best-selling female artist of 2002, which her album being certified four-times platinum. The album has sold more than 16 million units around the world by 2009. The singer won the award for Best New Artist for her single ‘Complicated’ at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer was also nominated for eight Grammy Awards in the same year.

The singer’s second album ‘Under My Skin’ was released in 2004, the album debuted at number one in Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK and the US. ‘Under My Skin’ was certified five times platinum and sold more than 10 million copies around the world. In early 2004 the singer embarked on an acoustic mall tour around the US and Canada to promote her album.

Avril Lavigne’s continued career success

What has she done since her career breakthrough?

In 2007 the singer released the album ‘The Best Damn Thing’ which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts. The lead single ‘Girlfriend’ was the singer’s first number one single in the U.S. The single also reached number one in Australia, Canada and Japan. The song was recorded in a number of other language and became the most downloaded track of 2007, selling 7.3 million copies. The singer won two World Music Awards in 2007 and embarked on a world tour to promote her album.

The singer began working on her fourth album ‘Goodbye Lullaby’ in 2008, but its release was delayed several times. The album was eventually released in 2010 and sold more than 500,000 copies by 2018. Her fifth album ‘Avril Lavigne’ was released in 2013, it received Gold certification.

The singer’s sixth album ‘Head Above Water’ was released in 2019. The album reached the top ten in a number of countries including Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Most recently the singer re-recorded her track ‘Warrior’ and released it as a single with the title ‘We Are Warriors’, all the proceeds from the single were donated to Project HOPE in support of relief during the COVID-19 crisis.

Avril Lavigne’s net worth

What is her net worth?

The singer has an estimated net worth of $50 million thanks to her career as a singer, she makes most of her money from her albums which have sold hundreds of thousands of units each, and her successful tours. The singer also earns income from her fashion lines, parts in movies and YouTube views and downloads on her songs.

Avril Lavigne’s personal life

Who has she been in a relationship with?

Avril Lavigne has been married twice; she first married Deryck Whibley, the lead singer of Sum 41 in 2006, the couple split in 2009 after three years of marriage. She later married Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger in 2013. Her relationship to Kroeger ended in 2015, but the singer states that they are still on good terms and admits that they are still very close. The actress has credited her ex-husband with helping her to recover from Lyme disease which she was diagnosed with in 2014. Most recently the singer has dated billionaire, Phillip Sarofim but they broke up after a year. The couple reportedly met through friends and were spotted in Italy on a romantic trip, they are said to have parted ways amicably.