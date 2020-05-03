Best online radio websites you need to check out

You like the internet and you like the radio. Well, technology has help bring those two things together! You can now listen to the radio wherever you go, you no longer physically need to be near a radio to listen. How good is that?

The even better news is that these days there seems to be more online radios then your typical radio, this means you have even more choice on what you want to listen to. With so many options available, it can be difficult to choose which online radio to give a try.

You are always looking for the best of the best, and your choice in music and radio station should reflect that. So instead of wasting your time looking through all the online radio stations, make sure you just focus on the best ones that you are more inclined to like.

With the internet and online radios, it means that you have the ability to listen to pretty much any radio, you aren’t just confined to your local area. It is certainly worth giving some new online radio websites a try because you never know what you might like!

Yes, a lot of the most popular radio stations have an online radio, but don’t just stick with them! Make sure you broaden your horizons and try something new every now and again; you never know what you might stumble across. Some radio stations can get a bit predicable and boring so make sure you spice things up every once in a while.

With so many online radio stations already existing (and so many more popping up each month), how could you possibly choose? Well, have a read on below at some of the most popular and interesting online radio stations that you should certainly give a listen to:

Chillout Radio

While most of the online radios on this list also have actual radio stations, Chillout Radio is exclusively online! As the name suggests, if you are looking for some chill and relaxing music, then this is the online radio for you.

Chillout Radio also has an iOS and Android app to ensure you can listen on the go. They are one of the online radios that are actually commercial free, so you can focus on just listening to the most relaxing music ever.

If you want to stay up to date with the latest news in the industry, they publish articles regularly, so you never miss a beat. They play chill songs from the most popular artists as well as upcoming artists that are set for stardom.

NSB Radio

If you are looking to party, then this is the online radio for you! The NSB Radio has been around since 2004 and it is based in London, but the beauty of the internet means you can listen to this radio no matter where you are.

This radio focuses mostly on techno, house, dubstep, dance and other similar music. They also have a live broadcast all days of the week, so no matter what day you want to get dancing they are live.

Not only can you listen to the music, but you can also request songs and even talk to the DJs as well as other users. There is also a news section so you can stay up to date with the latest in the industry.

KEAN 105.1 FM

If it is country music you like then look no further than Texas’ best country music online radio website! They have a few DJs working hard to ensure listeners get only the best country music.

They play the latest and greatest, as well as the classics and new tunes from relatively unknown artists that are set to make a splash. KEAN 105.1 FM radio also has a mobile app for Android and iOS that ensures you can access the best country music even faster.

One of the annoying things about this site is that when listening to music, if you click another part of the site the music will stop playing, so keep that in mind when using this site. There is a stack of news and information about upcoming shows, so even if you don’t want to listen to music this should be your go to play for country music information.

SomaFM

If you are a lover of indie music and commercial free radio then this is the place for you. A lot of radios and online radios have stacks of commercials, so to find one that doesn’t is a really big selling point.

However, due to the fact that they don’t have advertisements and therefore the cash flow that other online radios may have, the online radio isn’t particularly reliable. It needs people purchasing from their store as well as donations in order to keep the radio running.

While reliable may be an issue at times, there are still some really awesome aspects about this online radio, you can download apps for more convenient listening, as well as add songs to your favourites to review and listen to again later.

Instrumental Hits Radio

While most radios have songs that include lyrics, this online radio is exclusively playing songs that are purely instrumental (as the name suggests). This radio hasn’t been around for that long, established in 2013, but it plays all the common genres of instrumental music, like lounge, jazz, classical, orchestral and others.

The website also keeps a history of the music that has been played during the day which is great to look back. Instrumental Hits Radio also has an app for both iOS and Android, however they haven’t been updated for a couple of years.

You are not able to favourite songs and come back to them later, but you are able to download a playlist, which can be listened to on your own music player. This radio is great especially if you need to concentrate as there is a lot of research that proves classical music is the best music to listen to when studying.

KIDJAM! Radio

Sometimes listening to your typical radio station isn’t very kid friendly. But as a parent, you have other options for your children, KIDJAM! Radio is one of the best child friendly online radio stations going around.

This radio is aimed at children from the ages of 8 to 12, it plays music as well as educationally based messages. Like many of the other online radios there are apps you can download for every easier listening. KIDJAM! Radio plays your typical music as well as covers of songs sung by kids! You can even put in a request of what you want the DJs to play next.

Radio Santa Claus

There certainly is a radio station for everyone! If you love Christmas music and want to listen to it all year round, then this is the place to be. This online radio station is even located in Santa Claus Village in Finland and it plays all your classic Christmas songs.

While there are a lot of website ads here, you can leave comments and essentially talk with other listeners about your mutual love for Christmas songs all year round. They also have an Android app if you want to download for easy use.