Info about hip-hop artist/producer Kanye West

Kanye West’s Full Name

What is Kanye West’s full name?

Kanye West’s full name is Kanye Omari West; he goes by his real name in his professional career. He is often nicknamed Yeezy and has recently come out to say that he wants to change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West. His name has a number of different meanings including ‘The Only One’ in Swahili.

Kanye West’s Age

What is Kanye West’s age?

Kanye West was born on the 8th June, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia. He is currently 42 years of age and has been successful in his career since the early noughties. Kanye West enjoyed a candlelit dinner for his 41st birthday with his family.

Kanye West’s Family

Who is Kanye West’s family?

Kanye West is the son of Ray West and Dr. Donda C West. His father was a former Black Panther and later became one of the first photojournalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His dad also became a Christian counsellor and opened a Good Water Store and Café with investment from his son.

His mother was a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University and the chair of the English department at Chicago State University. West’s parents divorced when he was three years old and he lived fro a short time at the age of ten in Najing, China with his mother who taught at Nanjing University.

Kanye West’s education

Where did Kanye West go to school?

Kanye attended Polaris High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois after moving away from Chicago. He showed an interest in the arts from early on, writing poetry from the age of five and enjoying drawing and music from third grade. He also began to make music from seventh grade and later sold them to other artists.

When he was thirteen years old he wrote a rap song and talked his mother into allowing him to record it at a recording studio. West befriended DJ No I.D who became his mentor. After graduating he briefly attended the American Academy of Arts and then transferred to Chicago State University but he dropped out of college at the age of 20.

Kanye West’s home

Where did Kanye West live?

Kanye West lives in a palatial $60 million dollar mansion located in Hollywood’s Hidden Hills. The home features two swimming pools, two spas and a vineyard on 4.5 acres. The family also own the adjacent property which contains a four bedroom home worth $2.975 million. In addition to their Hollywood Hills property they also own a 320 acre home in Calabasas, California and a Wyoming Ranch close to Yellowstone Park. The couple also own a Miami condo.

Kanye West’s height and weight

What was Kanye West’s height and weight?

Kanye West is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall or around 173 cm’s and weighs around 80 kg’s. He has admitted that he underwent a liposuction procedure to help him avoid being shamed for his weight like his brother-in-law Rob Kardashian.

Kanye West’s nationality

What nationality is Kanye West?

Kanye West was born in the United States and is an American citizen. Both of his parents are African American and his father, Ray West is known for being one of the first photojournalists at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kanye West’s religion

What religion does Kanye West follow?

Kanye West was raised in a Christian household and has said that it was really an option growing up to choose which Church or religion he aligned himself with. As an adult he has said that he does not really attend a specific Church or ascribe to a particular denomination, instead he focuses on a set of ideals.

Kanye West has said that Christianity is ‘embedded’ in his character and influences the things he says or does. He has also said that he respects the beliefs of others. His religious views have begun to deepen as he gets older, and in 2019 he started ‘Sunday Services’ in his Calabasas home which is open to celebrity friends. It is rumoured that his friends must sign an NDA to attend.

Kanye West’s fame

What is Kanye West famous for?

Kanye West is famous for being an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, business entrepreneur and clothing designer. He is currently most well-known for his musical pursuits and is known for his regular stylistic changes a music which incorporates eclectic styles such as hip-hop, soul, baroque, pop, electro, indie rock, synth-pop and gospel influences.

Kanye West’s early career

How did Kanye West’s career start?

Kanye West started his career in the mid-1990s, He first started his career as a producer working with up and coming artists. His first production credit was on the on the rapper Gray’s album ‘Down to Earth’. He also worked as a ghost producer for D-Dot and he became a member and producer for the Go-Getters.

He produced songs for Foxy Brown, Jermaine Dupri and Carl Thomas. He also produced for the Notorious B.I.G, Eminem, Ma$e and Raekwon.

His big career break came when he started producing for Roc-A-Fella Records. He aspired to be a rapper but struggled to get a record deal because he didn’t have the gangsta persona that was popular at the time.

In 2002 Kanye West was in a car crash and broke his jaw, it was subsequently wired shut and helped to inspire his song ‘Through the Wire’ which led to his first album College Dropout.

Kanye West’s career breakthrough

What was Kanye West’s career breakthrough?

Kanye West released his first album in 2004. It was initially leaked prior to its released and Kanye West remastered it and reworked many of the songs, perfecting and refining them before the labum dropped.

The album hit number two on the Billboard 200 list and was highly critically acclaimed. The album was certified platinum and earned a nomination for Album of the Year at the Grammy’s. The album featured West’s signature style of sped-up vocals, however the style became overused and he decided to find a new style for his next album.

His next album was inspired by Roseland NYC Live and utilised the string orchestra. His second album Late Orchestra sold over 2.3 million. West began to court controversy early on after storming out of the American Music Awards in 2003 and for speaking out of turn during a 2005 Concert for Hurricane Relief after Hurricane Katrina.

Kanye West’s continued career success

What has Kanye West done since his career breakthrough?

Kanye West’s third album, Graduation was released in 2007 and debuted at umber one on the Billboard 200. The album was inspired by arena rock and the lead single ‘Stronger’ was later sampled by Daft Punk. In 2008, following the death of his mother; West set off on his Glow in the Dark tour.

His next album, 80s & Heartbreak featured the lead single ‘Love Lockdown’. He courted controversy the following year at the AMA awards when he grabbed the microphone off of Taylor Swift during an acceptance speech for ‘Best Female Video’. West then took a break from music and created a fashion line.

His fifth album was released in 2010 and was highly acclaimed. He then went on a festival tour for the album. His sixth album was released in 2013 and was well received. He also went on tour to promote his album, Yeezus.

In 2016 Kanye release the album The Life Of Pablo exclusively on Pablo. More recently he has release the non-album single ‘XCTY’ and announced plans to release the album Yandhi, although there is currently no confirmed release date. In 2019 he released a Christian hip hop album called Jesus is King.

Kanye West’s net worth

What was Kanye West’s net worth?

Kanye West is currently estimated to be worth between $240 million and $1 billion. At one point in time he claimed that he was $53 million debt and asked Mark Zuckerberg to invest in Kanye West ideas. This was only two years after he was estimated to be worth $30 million.

Kanye West’s Relationships

Kanye West has previously been romantically linked to Alexis Phifer, whom he was enageged to in 2006. He has also been linked to Rihanna, Sessilee Lopez, Brooke Crittenden, Selita Ebanks, Melody Thornton and Chanel Iman.

Who has Kanye West married?

Kanye West is married to the reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The couple started dating in 2012 whilst Kim Kardashian was still married After her divorce was finalized in 2013 the couple got engaged and got married in 2014 in Florence, Italy.

Does Kanye West have kids?

Kanye West has four children with his wife Kim Kardashian. Their eldest child, daughter North West was born in 2013 and is currently six years old. Their second child is Saint West who was born in 2015 and is currently four years old. Their third child is Chicago West who was born in 2018, and their youngest, son Psalm West was born in 2019 and is currently 7 months old.

