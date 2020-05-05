One of the great things about the radio is that it is a place where listeners are able to find a lot of giveaways and prizes. Entering these types of contests are easy and there is usually heaps of different prizes up for grabs. Majority of the time entering these contests are free.

So if you are a regular radio listener then make sure you take advantage of these opportunities. Even if you don’t listen to the radio regularly, then this might be just another reason to listen. You never know it could be your lucky day and you could win something that will make your life so much better.

While there is usually only one (or a few) prizes to hand out each time there is a contest, you certainly have to be in it to win it! So make sure you take the time to enter the contests properly, the good news is that most will only take a matter of minutes until you are entered into the draw.

Now it is fair to say that the big prizes will draw in a bigger crowd of people, so don’t forget to look around and enter all the contests that you think are worth it. For example, if the prize is a hair salon treatment and you have no need for it, then probably don’t enter the contest (unless you think you can offer it to one of your friends or family as a gift).

You would actually be surprised with the amazing of prizes that are on offer from radio stations in your local area, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for the best prizes. It is also a good idea to have a read on below and follow these tips to ensure you are giving yourself the best chance possible:

Prizes from all radio stations

Now there is probably more that one radio station in your local area, most of which tend to offer some great prizes and giveaways even now and then. So make sure you keep your ears peeled!

Yes, listening to every radio station at once can be difficult and not your best option, but there is an easier way. Most radio stations these days have an online presence, i.e. a website or social media, and they tend to post information about any contests there.

So while you don’t need to listen to multiple radio stations at once, you use the information provided to listen in at the right time to get the information you need (for example a code word or the song of the day etc.) to enter the contest.

Also, some radios are online which means that you can listen to enter contest while you are on the go and don’t actually need to be around a radio at all times! So when it comes to entering radio contests make sure you cast a wide net and then you are more likely to pick up a great prize.

Set yourself reminders

While some radio contests you can enter online through their website, others you have to call up at a certain time. If this is the case then it is a good idea to set yourself a reminder, that way you are less likely to forget. Sometimes you don’t have to call up to enter but you need a code word or something similar and they will only give out that code word at a certain time.

Whatever time they say, you should aim for about 10-15 minutes earlier, so you can turn the radio station on and get yourself ready. Your reminder can be a phone alarm or just a piece of paper with the time on it, whatever you typically use to remember something important. Most people tend to go with an alarm because it actually triggers your brain into action.

Keep on calling

Sometimes if to win the prize you have to be the tenth caller (or something similar) then it is important to keep on calling until hopefully you win, or otherwise you know that someone else has won. The radio station will always announce the winner on air, and even sometimes speak with the winner live, so don’t give up until you are 100% sure the fat lady as sung.

This is especially important if it is a big prize, so it is likely that many people will be calling in. If you call and you get the “busy” tone, then don’t just hang up and give up, keep calling! Time is of the essence here so make sure you get your fingers working as fast as you can to call back.

Record all important information

Some contests are certainly easier than others, where you don’t actually have to do anything other then enter your details in and you’re in the draw. Others require a little bit more work. For example you might need a code word or the name of the song that played at a certain time.

For these contests then it is important that you write down all the information you need. That way when it comes down to the time when you are physically entering the contest you have all the information you need readily available all in the one place.

This could also include information about an upcoming contest, which also can potentially feed into the previous point about setting yourself reminders. The more information and reminders you have, the more contests your could potentially enter!

Get some friendly help

When it comes to contests that offer prizes, which can be shared, you might look to get some help from your friends or family. The more people that are entering the contest, the better the chance you have at winning. However, make sure it is actually a prize that can be shared, like a holiday for 4 or cold hard cash.

Organise a game plan between everyone and stick with it. There are a lot of different prizes to be won that can actually be shared so make sure you get as many people as possible involved to improve your chances. If you do end up winning, it makes for an awesome story to tell others!

Also, with help from others they may pick up on different radio contests that might have not thought of or forgotten about. The more minds that are working together the better, and easier it becomes to cast a wide net and enter in as many contests as possible.

Radio station number speed dial

When time is of the essence you need to do everything you can to ask fast, even shaving a couple of seconds off your time to call may help you bag a winner. So, one of the things you can do to help save some precious seconds is to add the radio station number to your speed dial.

Yes, this may seem like a pretty dated action, but if you are going to take winning a giveaway or a contest seriously, then this is certainly something you should be considering. It doesn’t take that long to set up a speed dial number on your phone and it could mean the difference between winning that great prize or being empty handed.