Sheryl Crow’s Full Name

What is her full name?

Sheryl Crow’s full name is Sheryl Suzanne Crow; she has chosen to use her real name throughout her career and for her stage appearances as a country singer.

Sheryl Crow’s Age

What is Sheryl Crow’s age?

The singer was born on the 11th of February 1962 in Kennett, Missouri and is currently 58 years old. Famous since her twenties, she is still active on the music scene and performing.

Sheryl Crow’s Family

Who is Sheryl Crow’s family?

The singer is the daughter of Bernice and Wendell Wyatt Crow. Her mother is a piano teacher and her father is a lawyer and trumpet player. The singers great-grandfather was a congressman named Charles A. Crow. She also has two older sisters named Kathy and Karen and a younger brother named Steven.

Sheryl Crow’s education

Where did Sheryl Crow go to school?

The singer went to Kennett High School where she was a majorette and a track athlete. She was also a member of her schools ‘pep club’ and a member of the National Honor Society and the National FFA Organisation. After high school the singer was enrolled at the University of Missouri in Columbia where she received a degree in music composition, performance and education at the university’s school of music. During her time at university she joined a local band called Cashemere. She is a member of the sorority Kappa Alpha Theta, she was also a member of Sigma Alpha Iota and Omicron Delta Kappa.

Sheryl Crow’s home

Where does Sheryl Crow live?

Sheryl Crowe has a home in Nashville set on 50 acres. The compound is close to town, she moved there as her children neared preschool age. The home includes a 10-stall barn, a recording studio, a fully stocked saloon and a church.

Sheryl Crow’s height and weight

What is Sheryl Crow’s height and weight?

The singer is petite, standing at only 161 cm tall and weighing in at around 55 kg’s. The singer has always been thin and still looks fit and healthy at the age of 58. The singer has a well-equipped home gym which she uses to do daily exercise.

Sheryl Crow’s nationality

What nationality is she?

Sheryl Crow is American, she was born in Missouri and both of her parents were also born in America. Her grandfather was an American congressman. Her paternal grandmother, Naomi Wyatt was also born in Missouri. Her maternal grandfather was born in Tennessee.

Sheryl Crow’s religion

What religion does Sheryl Crow follow?

Cheryl Crow was raised in a Presbyterian household but as an adult has gravitated towards identifying more generally with Christianity, although she has also said that she embraces multiple religions including Buddha and Mohammed. She has her own Church in her home where she practices meditation.

Sheryl Crow’s fame

What is Sheryl Crow’s famous for?

Sheryl Crow is famous for being a singer, songwriter, musician and actress. She is famous for her sound which incorporates elements of country with pop, rock, jazz and the blues. The singer has released ten studio albums over the course of her career, in addition to four compilation albums and two live albums. She has sold more than 50 million albums around the world and earned herself nine Grammy Awards. She has also made a number of appearances on TV shows such as 30 Rock, Cougar Town and One Tree Hill as a character.

Sheryl Crow’s early career

How did Sheryl Crow’s career start?

The singers career started after she was introduced to a local musician and producer Jay Oliver whilst working as a music teacher. He has her record advertising jingles, her first was a ‘back to school’ jingle for the St Louis department. She later sung jingles for McDonald’s and Toyota. The singer toured with Michael Jackson during his Bad tour. She recorded her first album which was planned for release in 1992, but she decided alongside her label that it would not be released as she felt like it was over-produced and too slick.

Sheryl Crow’s career breakthrough

What was Sheryl Crow’s career breakthrough?

The singer struck up a relationship with Kevin Gilbert and joined a group called the ‘Tuesday Music Group’. The group was initially just a collective of songwriters but became the vehicle for her debut album. Members Gilbert, David Baerwald, David Ricketts, Bill Bottrell and Brian MacLeod were credited on her debut album Tuesday Night Music Club which was released in 1993. The song ‘All I Wanna Do’ became an unexpected hit in 1994 after a slow start for the album. The albums sold more than 7 million copies and won her three Grammy Awards.

The singer released her second album in 1996. The album included the hit single ‘If It Makes You Happy’.

Sheryl Crow’s continued career success

What has she done since her career breakthrough?

In 1998 the singer released the album ‘The Globe Sessions’ which included the song ‘My Favourite Mistake’ which was rumoured to be about Eric Clapton. The album earned the singer the award for Best Rock Album in 1999. In 1999 the singer released the live album ‘Sheryl Crow and Friends: Live From Central Park’. In 2002 the singer released her fourth studio album ‘C’mon, C’mon’ which included the hit single ‘Soak Up The Sun’.

The singer recorded the song ‘Kiss That Girl’ for the movie Bridget Jones’s Diary. In 2003 she released the compilation album ‘The Very Best of Sheryl Crow’.

She released her fifth album, ‘Wildflower’ in 2005. The album debuted at number two but was not as successful as her previous albums. In 2006 the singer contributed the song ‘Real Gone’ to the soundtrack of the Pixar film ‘Cars’. Her sixth album was released in 2008, ‘Detours’ debuted at number two on the US charts and sold more than 50,000 copies in its first week. The singer went on a 25 date tour with James Blunt to promote the albums. The singer endorsed Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential race and launched her own jeans brand in partnership with Western Glove Works.

In 2010 the singer released her seventh album, ‘100 Miles From Memphis’. In 2020 she released the original song ‘Woman in the White House’ for free download. In 2012 the singer left her label A&M Records and in 2013 released the song ‘Easy’ the first single on her upcoming album. The album ‘Feels Like Home’ was released in September 2013.

In 2017 the singer released her ninth studio album, ‘Be Myself’, the album was touted as a return to her nineties sound.

In 2019 the singer released the album ‘Threads’ which she said would be her final album, although she plans to continue to write music and tour.

Sheryl Crow’s net worth

What is Sheryl Crow’s net worth?

Sheryl Crow has an estimated net worth of approximately $45 million, most of her earnings have been made through her career as a singer and her album and tour sales.

Sheryl Crow’s personal life

Who has Sheryl Crow married?

Sheryl Crow has never been married but she has had a number of high profile relationships. The singer famously dated Eric Clapton and Owen Wilson. She also dated Lance Armstrong, whom she got engaged to in 2005 but split from in 2006.

Does she have kids?

The singer has two sons, the first who she adopted in 2007 and another that she adopted in 2010. She lived with both of her sons at their home in Nashville.