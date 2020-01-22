Miley Cyrus arrives to the American Music Awards 2010 on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, CA. Source: DFree, Bigstock.

What is she famous for?

Miley Cyrus (birth name Destiny Hope Cyrus, currently Miley Ray Hemsworth) is famous for being an American singer, songwriter and actress. She is known for using a wide range of styles in her music including pop, country pop and hip hop. She has been a highly controversial figure since her teens and has experienced widespread media coverage of her relationships, personal choices and performances since she was a young age.

She began her career as a child star and has become a successful entertainer as an adult. She has regularly topped lists as one of the most well-known and influential stars of the 2010s. In addition to her music career she has also appeared in a number of films. Since she became an adult she has become an outspoken advocate for animal rights, the singer has been a vegan since 2014 and even founded her own not-profit organisation called the Happy Hippie Foundation.

Early Life

Miley Cyrus was born on the 23rd of November 1992 in Franklin, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Leticia Jean Finley and Billy Ray Cyrus. She was born with a condition that caused her to have an abnormal resting heart rate and was nicknamed ‘Smiley’ as a child, the name evolved into ‘Miley’ as she got older. In 2008 she legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus. A year after she was born Miley’s parents got married, they has two more children together – Miley’s siblings Braison and Noah. Miley’s mother also has two children from a previous marriage, Brandi and Trace and her father had a child, Christopher Cody who was born a few months before Miley Cyrus.

Almost all of her siblings grew up and entered the entertainment business. Trace is a singer and guitarist for Metro Station whilst Noah is an actress and singer and Braison is a singer/songwriter. Brandi is a professional DJ. The singers god mother is famously Dolly Parton. Prior to Hannah Montana she was a student at Heritage Elementary School until she was cast on Hannah Montana at which point she was privately tutored. Miley Cyrus expressed an interest in singing and acting from a young age, telling her father she wanted to act after seeing a 2001 production of Mamma Mia! Miley’s acting career began when she appeared alongside her father in Doc. She also appeared in Big Fish, a Tim Burton film.

Career Beginnings

Miley Cyrus first auditioned for the television series Hannah Montana when she was just eleven years old. She auditioned for the role of the best friend but was asked to read for the lead role. She was initially knocked back for the role for being too young but was eventually chosen because of her singing and acting talent. The series first began airing in 2006 and quickly made her a teen idol. She started touring and performing songs in the same year and a soundtrack was released, it was commercially successful and sold more than three million copies across the globe.

Miley Cyrus was then signed to Hollywood Records and released the album ‘Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus’ in 2007. The single ‘See You Again’ was released as the lead single on the album and ‘Ready, Set, Don’t Go’, a collaboration with her father was also released. The singer then began a tour which was very popular. Miley began posting on Youtube in 2008 and began to get a large online following. She also released her second album in that year and she provided voiceover work for the film ‘Bolt’. In 2009 Miley Cyrus released the single ‘The Climb’ and released the soundtrack ‘Hannah Montana’ which debuted at number 200 on the Billboard 200. She released the song ‘Party in the U.S.A’ later that year and embarked on a world tour.

Career Breakthrough

Miley Cyrus began to shift her image with her appearance in ‘The Last Song’ a Nicholas Sparks film. She then came out with the album ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ in 2010 which was poorly received and created controversy because it was at odds with her previously squeaky clean image. The album did not top the Billboard 200 charts in the United States and Miley Cyrus’s final Hannah Montana soundtrack was not a commercial success.

More controversy arose when a video was released online showing the singer smoking from a bong. She then went on her Gypsy Heart tour but did not tour anywhere in North America. She appeared in the films LOL and So Undercover. She began working on music again in 2012 and appeared in Two and a Half Men.

Miley Cyrus signed to RCA Records and released the single ‘We Can’t Stop’ later on that year. The song was well received but her performance at the MTV Music Awards was not. She then released ‘Wrecking Ball’ which made it to the Hot 100 charts in the United States.

She released the album Bangerz in October, it debuted at number one.

Continuing Career

Her fifth studio album was released in 2015, titled ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’ and it was available for free on SoundCloud. In 2016 she appeared on ‘The Voice’ and appeared in Crisis in Six Scenes. In 2017 she came out with the song ‘Malibu’ which peaked at number ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

Miley Cyrus released her seventh studio album, called ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’ in 2019, the album featured the song ‘Mother’s Daughter’ which peaked at number 54 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She also appeared in an episode of Black Mirror, the music video ‘On a Roll’ was surprisingly popular. Later that year ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ and collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey was released. She also released the song ‘Slide Away’ which was hinted to about her relationship breakdown with Liam Hemsworth.

Personal Life

Miley Cyrus has openly admitted to being in a relationship with singer Nick Jonas between 2006 and 2007. The relationship attracted a lot of media attention at the time and was closely followed by fans. She later dated the model Justin Gaston between 2008 and 2009 before being romantically linked to Josh Bowman, Dane Cook, Stella Maxwell and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The singer first began her relationship with Liam Hemsworth whilst filming ‘The Last Song’ in 2009. The couple first became engage in 2012 but broke it off in 2013. They later got back together and started their relationship up again in 2016 and got engaged again. They got married in 218 in a private ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, not long after their LA home was burned down after the Woolsey Fire.

They couple announced their separation in 2019 and filed for divorce. Miley Cyrus was then linked to Stella Maxwell before striking up a relationship with the singer Cody Simpson who was her long-time friend. They have said that they are passionately in love and regularly post photos and videos together as a couple.

Miley Cyrus has been open about being pansexual and gender fluid and is a strong supporter of the LGBTQI community. She was a strong proponent of same-sex marriage and was the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation which supports homeless and LGBTQI youth.

