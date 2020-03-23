Why music is important in schools

Photo: Ludwig Khan, Pexels.

Music is so important at every stage of a person’s life, and this is especially the case for those still in school. Music is so much more than simply songs, and it has the ability to teach children so much.

There are a lot of benefits to including music (in some shape or form) in school. You also don’t need to be musically gifted to enjoy the countless benefits that music provides.

It helps to make education as a whole more well rounded, and Michelle Obama (former First Lady) even spoke about the importance of arts programs in schools saying that “no one should ever think that dance and music and theatre are a luxury…because for so many of our students, they are truly necessities”.

Music has the ability to teach a student skills that they can use in other parts of their lives and it also helps to set them up for the future. If your child has a particular interest in music then there are a lot of different extra curricular activities that could be suited. However, it is important that all students at school, no matter the country they live in, experience music at some sort of level at school.

While music may not be every student’s cup of tea there are still many benefits to come out from this subject. Do not underestimate the power that music can have on an individual’s life. So, have a look below at some of the major reasons why music is very important in schools:

Helps improve self confidence

When you set small reachable goals for a child to achieve, like learning a new song on the guitar for example, it builds their confidence. They can also become proud of what they have accomplished and keep coming back for more. This confidence can impact in other areas of the child’s life as well.

They can become more confident in class to speak up and ask questions. Also, at home they can be more confident in voicing their opinion and have a more active role in family dinner conversations. Having a positive confidence and self belief can help when the children grow up when it comes to important events like going for a job or even on a date.

Builds connections with others

Music can help bring children closer together with others, as they share a common interest. It helps them improve their social life and establish new relationships; it is a great way to make new friends.

If you are in a music group all working together towards a common goal this can help promote bonding and could even result in them hanging out together after the commitment is finished.

Everybody likes at least some form of music, whether it be singing in a choir, playing in a band or making up your own songs, you are sure to find someone else with similar likes to you and create a special bond that way. You don’t even have to be musically gifted; you can create a music group for those with similar talent levels as you.

Can relieve stress

Being in school can be a very stressful time, especially for those in the older years about to finish school and start the next chapter of their life. This is where music is so great because it can help to reduce a student’s stress. The right type of music can help calm you down and focus on what really matters.

There are all different types of music available but the best for when studying is classical or even chill out music. This helps stimulate brain function and minimises distraction. Try creating your own study playlist or even listen to the radio when you are looking for something new and different.

Encourages brain development

There have been a number of different studies that have concluded engaging with music can help stimulate brain development in children. As a child this is the most important part of your life as you are learning new things at school each day that are vital further down in line in the future.

It is important that your brain is developing and functioning properly during this time so your can retain all the information and learn properly. Even learning how to play an instrument has a major impact on brain development compared to those who just simply listen to music.

With so much on the line for the future, anything that would have a positive impact on brain development must be seriously considered to ensure the brightest future possible. It is never too early to think about a child’s future and how you can help them reach their potential.

Instills discipline

It takes a lot of hard work to become good at something, and music is no exception – it doesn’t matter if you are learning to sing a song or play an instrument. With hard work comes sacrifice and discipline, traits that are very important as an adult. It also helps with time management, as there is likely to be a performance requiring practice outside normal hours.

Children need to learn that they aren’t going to be brilliant at something straight away; they need to practice, practice, practice! Resilience is also something that is needed as an adult as not everything will go your way. But you need to know how to pick yourself up, brush yourself off and keep going. Music can help instill these traits at there most basic level.

Develops fine motor skills

When learning a new instrument in particular it can help to improve fine motor skills. Each instrument is different but the overall goal is still reached. It is all about your hands (and/ or feet) communicating with your brain to tell it what you want to do. This also helps to build muscle memory and you will be able to perform and play the instrument without even really thinking about it.

There is also a lot to be said about reading music as well, when trying to play. With all these things happening at once it can help to improve your overall memory and ability to process things, all very important skills that are needed in everyday adult life. While it may not seem like it at the time, you are learning vital lessons and skills that can be used in the future.

Improves sense of imagination

As a child you probably had a very wild imagination, it is something that is important not to lose too much of as we grow up. Music can also help children build up their own sense of imagination. Music can take children on a journey and make them feel all sorts of different emotions. This can also lead to a positive attitude to learning.

It also teaches children about all the different types of music from different cultures and can lead into other discussions about the traditions of each culture. It helps make them curious and ask more questions that can help to further build their imagination. While things do change when we grow up, it is still important to keep a little bit of that imagination alive, otherwise life could get pretty boring.